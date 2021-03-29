Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.    ADES

ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ADES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Emissions Solutions Will Increase Prices on all Activated Carbon Products and Front-End Coal Additives

03/29/2021 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES"), the parent company of ADA-ES, Inc. and ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC (collectively, "ADA"), today announced a price increase, effective April 1, 2021 or as contract terms permit, on all activated carbon products and front-end coal additives. The increase will vary from 10% to 15% depending on the specific product, grade, and application.

Throughout the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, our team has remained focused on continuing to meet the needs of our customers reliably and consistently. We have adapted our processes, improved our safety protocols, and worked closely to maintain a robust supply chain. These price increases have become necessary due to increases in raw material, transportation, and operational costs to produce and deliver our products. This price recovery is a necessary step to ensure the business remains in a strong position to continue reliably serving our customers.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology.  We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal (“RC”) technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts, including statements concerning maintaining business profitability and allowing for future investment, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
ADES@alpha-ir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
07:45aAdvanced Emissions Solutions Will Increase Prices on all Activated Carbon Pro..
GL
03/15EXCLUSIVE : U.S. Congress launches probe into multibillion-dollar 'clean coal' t..
RE
03/10ADVANCED EMISSIONS  : Earnings Flash (ADES) ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS Posts Q..
MT
03/10ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
03/10ADVANCED EMISSIONS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/10Advanced Emissions Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Result..
GL
02/26MODIVCARE  : Reports Higher Q4 Earnings, Revenue; Appoints Chief Financial Offic..
MT
02/24Advanced Emissions Solutions to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call on M..
GL
02/04ADVANCED EMISSIONS  : Strikes 5-Year Deal For Carbon Products Supply To Cabot --..
MT
02/04Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 5-Year International Supply Agre..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,89x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 100 M 100 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Greg P. Marken President, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
Christine A. Bellino Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Louis Spencer Wells Chairman
Joe Wong Chief Technology Officer
J. Taylor Simonton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.0.55%104
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.10.07%51 887
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.5.18%30 796
TETRA TECH, INC.15.24%7 323
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-10.86%6 270
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.12.84%4 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ