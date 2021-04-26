Log in
    ADES

ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ADES)
Advanced Emissions Solutions to Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on May 11th

04/26/2021
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the “Company” or “ADES”) today announced the Company expects to release its first quarter 2021 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1599975. A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call. As part of the conference call, ADES will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to ADES@alpha-ir.com.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon (“PAC”) and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

Tinuum Group, LLC (“Tinuum Group”) is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides patented Refined Coal (“RC”) technologies to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coal-fired power plants.

Source: Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
ADES@alpha-ir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,89x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 94,7 M 94,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 77,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Greg P. Marken President, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
Morgan Lynn Fields Chief Financial Officer
Louis Spencer Wells Chairman
Joe Wong Chief Technology Officer
J. Taylor Simonton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC.-8.73%95
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.14.90%57 186
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.10.48%33 938
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-2.04%7 349
TETRA TECH, INC.15.68%7 263
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.21.36%5 250
