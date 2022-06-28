Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEIS   US0079731008

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
75.01 USD   +1.45%
08:31aAdvanced Energy Announces Recipients of 2022 STEM Diversity Scholarship Program
BU
06/23Loop Capital Initiates Advanced Energy Industries at Hold With $78 Price Target
MT
06/16Advanced Energy Appoints Brian Shirley to Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Energy Announces Recipients of 2022 STEM Diversity Scholarship Program

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Students receive $20,000 grant towards tuition cost, internship at Advanced Energy and professional mentoring

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the recipients of the 2022 Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship Program. Awardees are Ashleigh Hunt, Rochester Institute of Technology; Manuel Alva, University of Colorado Boulder; and Nick Campbell, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

In addition to a $20,000 grant towards tuition cost, the three recipients will receive professional mentoring and an internship opportunity at Advanced Energy, where they will work on real-world projects that enable customer innovation in complex precision power applications.

“We congratulate our 2022 cohort of Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship recipients, who represent the next generation of diverse, innovative and entrepreneurial workforce,” said Randy Heckman, Chief Technology Officer at Advanced Energy. “We are excited to mentor these future leaders, cultivate their talents and develop them into workforce-ready professionals. Above all, we look forward to see them bring their unique perspectives to create positive impact on the technology industry.”

The annual program aims to develop emerging talent and promote greater diversity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). In 2022, Advanced Energy received applications from undergraduate and post-graduate students enrolled in seven partner universities that excel in education and research supporting precision power technologies: the University of Colorado, Colorado State University, University at Buffalo, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Minnesota, San Jose State University and California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo.

To learn more about the submission and selection process, visit: https://www.advancedenergy.com/stemscholarship

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:31aAdvanced Energy Announces Recipients of 2022 STEM Diversity Scholarship Program
BU
06/23Loop Capital Initiates Advanced Energy Industries at Hold With $78 Price Target
MT
06/16Advanced Energy Appoints Brian Shirley to Board of Directors
BU
06/16ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Appoints Brian Shirley to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
06/16ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
AQ
06/16Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Elects Brian Shirley to Serve as A Member of the Board
CI
06/08ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : 2021 AE Investor Deck - Baird June 2022
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual G..
CI
05/20ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 645 M - -
Net income 2022 159 M - -
Net cash 2022 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 2 817 M 2 817 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 75,01 $
Average target price 99,45 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Randy Heckman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Eduardo Bernal Acebedo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.80%2 777
KEYENCE CORPORATION-36.01%83 025
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-32.31%68 366
EATON CORPORATION PLC-23.72%52 600
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-11.77%48 718
NIDEC CORPORATION-37.94%35 890