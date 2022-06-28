Advanced Energy Announces Recipients of 2022 STEM Diversity Scholarship Program

Students receive $20,000 grant towards tuition cost, internship at Advanced Energy and professional mentoring

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the recipients of the 2022 Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship Program. Awardees are Ashleigh Hunt, Rochester Institute of Technology; Manuel Alva, University of Colorado Boulder; and Nick Campbell, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

In addition to a $20,000 grant towards tuition cost, the three recipients will receive professional mentoring and an internship opportunity at Advanced Energy, where they will work on real-world projects that enable customer innovation in complex precision power applications.

“We congratulate our 2022 cohort of Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship recipients, who represent the next generation of diverse, innovative and entrepreneurial workforce,” said Randy Heckman, Chief Technology Officer at Advanced Energy. “We are excited to mentor these future leaders, cultivate their talents and develop them into workforce-ready professionals. Above all, we look forward to see them bring their unique perspectives to create positive impact on the technology industry.”

The annual program aims to develop emerging talent and promote greater diversity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). In 2022, Advanced Energy received applications from undergraduate and post-graduate students enrolled in seven partner universities that excel in education and research supporting precision power technologies: the University of Colorado, Colorado State University, University at Buffalo, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Minnesota, San Jose State University and California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo.

To learn more about the submission and selection process, visit: https://www.advancedenergy.com/stemscholarship

