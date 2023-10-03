Advanced Energy’s 500,000 sq ft facility will manufacture leading-edge power delivery systems for the semiconductor market, and be capable of delivering revenue of up to $1 billion per year

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced that it held a formal groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art factory near Bangkok, Thailand. The new facility marks the next phase of Advanced Energy’s global capacity expansion, as it executes its strategy to support future revenue growth.

The flagship 500,000 sq ft facility, at full production levels, is expected to employ roughly 2,500 engineers, technicians and operators and be capable of delivering up to $1 billion in annual revenue. The primary focus of the facility will be on products for the semiconductor market. Over time, products for industrial and medical applications are also planned to be produced at the facility.

“Our expansion in Thailand is an important part of our long-term strategy to improve operational efficiency and flexibility. With its robust transportation network, an established regional ecosystem of suppliers and subcontractors and a skilled labor force, Rojana Laem Chabang, Thailand is the ideal location for our new flagship manufacturing facility,” said Steve Kelley, Advanced Energy’s president and CEO, during the ceremony.

The groundbreaking was attended by members of Advanced Energy’s senior management and representatives from multiple AE customers, key suppliers, and local partners including from the Laem Chabang industrial estate where the factory is being built.

