  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AEIS   US0079731008

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-02 pm EST
99.44 USD   +1.36%
06:01aAdvanced Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/02Advanced Energy Introduces Ultra-Miniature, Programmable High Voltage Precision DC-DC Converters
BU
01/23Advanced Energy Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Date on February 8
BU
Summary 
Summary

Advanced Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/03/2023 | 06:01am EST
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on March 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 20, 2023.

Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to review and approval by the board of directors.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 831 M - -
Net income 2022 205 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 717 M 3 717 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 99,44 $
Average target price 96,00 $
Spread / Average Target -3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Randy Heckman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Eduardo Bernal Acebedo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.15.92%3 717
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.87%111 752
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.59%90 550
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.07%64 960
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.77%54 184
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)10.36%33 992