    AEIS   US0079731008

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
77.06 USD   +2.47%
08:02aAdvanced Energy GROWINSIGHT™ Platform Simplifies Management and Reduces Costs in Controlled Environment Agriculture
BU
07/12Raymond James Trims Advanced Energy Industries' Price Target to $100 From $112, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07/12Advanced Energy Expands High Accuracy Temperature Monitoring Portfolio with New Luxtron FluorOptic Sensing Platform
AQ
Advanced Energy GROWINSIGHT™ Platform Simplifies Management and Reduces Costs in Controlled Environment Agriculture

07/18/2022 | 08:02am EDT
Powerful horticultural monitoring and control system minimizes hardware requirements

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced GROWINSIGHT™ by Advanced Energy, an advanced horticultural monitoring and control system. Designed to bring the power of cloud computing to Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), this flexible system simplifies monitoring and control, as well as reduces capital and operating costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005115/en/

Advanced Energy GROWINSIGHT™ Platform Simplifies Management and Reduces Costs in Controlled Environment Agriculture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Advanced Energy GROWINSIGHT™ Platform Simplifies Management and Reduces Costs in Controlled Environment Agriculture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fully integrated with Advanced Energy’s power-saving centralized DC power distribution architecture, GROWINSIGHT allows users to optimize growing conditions by providing a single system for the control and monitoring of lighting power systems, temperature, CO2, humidity and PAR (photosynthetic active radiation) sensors, as well as cameras. Secure cloud integration and local execution ensures that network interruptions do not impact deployed processes and that growing conditions can be monitored from anywhere.

“GROWINSIGHT addresses grower demands to maximize production while minimizing both capital and operating expenditure,” said Joe Voyles, vice president marketing, industrial power conversion products at Advanced Energy. “For example, growers can ensure the best tradeoff between yield and efficient energy use by leveraging optimized cloud-based lighting schedules combined with a centralized approach to power distribution.”

In horticultural lighting applications, traditional 0 – 10 V lighting power systems typically only offer LED dimming control compared to both control and monitoring with GROWINSIGHT. Conventional 0 - 10 V systems require a device per zone while each GROWINSIGHT controller can manage multiple lighting zones to reduce hardware expenditure.

Lighting schedules are created and deployed from a cloud environment and executed locally by a node controller that has a secure, wired connection to the centralized power system. Node controllers monitor the lighting power system and synchronize status to the site gateway which then synchronizes data to the cloud. Schedules can be created for any type of LED system and up to 32 lighting zones, which increases to 64 when used with an intelligent transfer switch (ITS). Alerts can be set based on environmental sensor feedback or when the system detects issues.

For detailed product information, visit www.artesyn.com/solutions/horticultural-lighting/growinsight

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 645 M - -
Net income 2022 159 M - -
Net cash 2022 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 2 894 M 2 894 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Randy Heckman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Eduardo Bernal Acebedo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.-15.37%2 894
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.64%90 328
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-31.83%65 852
EATON CORPORATION PLC-25.36%51 467
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.38%47 274
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.81%38 354