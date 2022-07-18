Advanced Energy GROWINSIGHT™ Platform Simplifies Management and Reduces Costs in Controlled Environment Agriculture

Powerful horticultural monitoring and control system minimizes hardware requirements

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced GROWINSIGHT™ by Advanced Energy, an advanced horticultural monitoring and control system. Designed to bring the power of cloud computing to Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), this flexible system simplifies monitoring and control, as well as reduces capital and operating costs.

Fully integrated with Advanced Energy’s power-saving centralized DC power distribution architecture, GROWINSIGHT allows users to optimize growing conditions by providing a single system for the control and monitoring of lighting power systems, temperature, CO 2 , humidity and PAR (photosynthetic active radiation) sensors, as well as cameras. Secure cloud integration and local execution ensures that network interruptions do not impact deployed processes and that growing conditions can be monitored from anywhere.

“GROWINSIGHT addresses grower demands to maximize production while minimizing both capital and operating expenditure,” said Joe Voyles, vice president marketing, industrial power conversion products at Advanced Energy. “For example, growers can ensure the best tradeoff between yield and efficient energy use by leveraging optimized cloud-based lighting schedules combined with a centralized approach to power distribution.”

In horticultural lighting applications, traditional 0 – 10 V lighting power systems typically only offer LED dimming control compared to both control and monitoring with GROWINSIGHT. Conventional 0 - 10 V systems require a device per zone while each GROWINSIGHT controller can manage multiple lighting zones to reduce hardware expenditure.

Lighting schedules are created and deployed from a cloud environment and executed locally by a node controller that has a secure, wired connection to the centralized power system. Node controllers monitor the lighting power system and synchronize status to the site gateway which then synchronizes data to the cloud. Schedules can be created for any type of LED system and up to 32 lighting zones, which increases to 64 when used with an intelligent transfer switch (ITS). Alerts can be set based on environmental sensor feedback or when the system detects issues.

