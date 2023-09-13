Advanced Energy may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option at any time and from time to time, on or after September 20, 2026 if the last reported sale price of Advanced Energy's common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading-day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Advanced Energy provides the related notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. If Advanced Energy undergoes a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the notes), holders may require Advanced Energy to repurchase for cash all or part of their notes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date.

In connection with the pricing of the notes and the exercise of the initial purchasers' option to purchase additional notes, Advanced Energy entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the "option counterparties"). The convertible note hedge transactions cover, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, the same number of shares of common stock that initially underlie the notes. Advanced Energy also entered into warrant transactions with the option counterparties relating to the same number of shares of common stock, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments. The convertible note hedge transactions are expected generally to reduce potential dilution to Advanced Energy's common stock upon any conversion of notes and/or offset any cash payments Advanced Energy is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be. However, the warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect to the extent that the market value per share of Advanced Energy's common stock exceeds the strike price of the warrants. The strike price of the warrant transactions is initially approximately $179.76 per share, which represents a premium of 70% over the closing price of Advanced Energy's common stock of $105.74 per share on September 7, 2023 and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the warrant transactions.

The notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The notes and any shares of the common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or under any U.S. state securities laws or in any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.