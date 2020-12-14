Log in
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.    AEIS

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
Advanced Energy Industries : Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend Program

12/14/2020 | 05:23pm EST
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a cash dividend program under which we intend to pay a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, starting in the first quarter of 2021. Future dividend payments are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to announce the Board’s decision to authorize a regular quarterly cash dividend,” said President & CEO Yuval Wasserman. "We believe the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend program demonstrates confidence in our strategy and our commitment to consistently return capital to shareholders and enhance shareholder value."

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

© Business Wire 2020
