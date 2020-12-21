Advanced Energy Industries : IR Presentation - December 2020 12/21/2020 | 08:19am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A Best-in-Class Industrial Growth Enterprise DECEMBER 2020 SAFE HARBOR The company's guidance with respect to anticipated financial results for future periods, potential future growth and profitability, future business mix, expectations regarding future market trends, future performance within specific markets and other statements herein or made on the conference call that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services; (b) the volatility and cyclicality of the industries the company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; (c) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (d) the risks and uncertainties related to the acquisition and integration of Artesyn Embedded Power including the optimization and reduction of our global manufacturing sites; (e) the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its potential adverse impact on our product manufacturing, supply chain and operations; (f) the accuracy of the company's estimates related to fulfilling solar inverter product warranty and post-warranty obligations; (g) the company's ability to realize its plan to avoid additional costs after the solar inverter wind- down; (h) the accuracy of the company's assumptions on which its financial statement projections are based; (i) the impact of product price changes, which may result from a variety of factors; (j) the timing of orders received from customers; (k) the company's ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (l) the company's ability to obtain in a timely manner the materials necessary to manufacture its products; (m) unanticipated changes to management's estimates, reserves or allowances; (n) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax reform that was enacted in late 2017; and (o) the effects of U.S. government trade and export restrictions, Chinese retaliatory trade actions, and other governmental action related to tariffs upon the demand for our, and our customers', products and services and the U.S. economy. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy's Form 10 K, Forms 10 Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These reports and statements are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy's investor relations page at ir.advanced-energy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy's investor relations at 970 407 6555. Forward- looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this presentation. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation. Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 2 Key Messages POWERING THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION PURE PLAY POWER LEADER Strategic focus on power ensuring sustainable advantages and scale 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Data economy and digitization drive growth across our markets OUTPERFORMING MARKETS Track record of growing share, content and increasing SAM ACCELERATING EARNINGS Targeting earnings to grow at a 14% 3-Year CAGR, over 2X faster than revenue and ROIC of over 20% Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 3 Key Messages WE ARE THE PURE PLAY POWER LEADER AE provides precision power conversion and control solutions for a wide range of technologies and applications Grid Power SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIAL & DATA CENTER TELECOM & EQUIPMENT MEDICAL COMPUTING NETWORKING Process Custom Server Radio Power Power Power Power Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 4 Secular Drivers 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION DRIVES GROWTH ACROSS OUR 4 VERTICALS Leading-edge capacity needed for AI & 5G processors

capacity needed for AI & 5G processors High density memory in mobile devices & servers

New device architectures Mobile Edge Computing for 5G

High Performance Computing for analytics and automation

Increased power density in data center server racks 5G AI IoT Accelerating adoption of process automation

Smart manufacturing

Telemedicine, remote diagnostics and treatment 5G infrastructure requires ruggedized power

High-speed connectivity for seamless data transmission

connectivity for seamless data transmission Importance of Interconnectivity Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 5 Technology Leadership A HISTORY OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP RightPower AE RightPower™: AE's technology innovation Transformative and holistic approach to power delivery innovation

Enabling solutions that deliver precise electrical energy optimized for targeted applications Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 6 Growth Strategies 4 KEY AREAS FOR GROWTH AE TARGETED GROWTH STRATEGIES GROW SHARE Across Mission Critical, Precision Power Verticals Invest in INNOVATION and Technology Leadership Leverage Strong Financials and Increased Scale to Capitalize on NEW OPPORTUNITIES Semiconductor: Extending Our Leadership Industrial & Medical: Enabling Smart Applications Hyperscale: From Fast Follower to Market Leader Inorganic Growth: Leveraging Scale to Grow Scope Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 7 Semiconductor SEMI: EXTENDING OUR LEADERSHIP Track Record: ~2X 61% 13% >2X Outgrowing the market and our competitors RF Power Market Share vs. Next Competitor(1) 2020 YTD Revenue YoY Growth 10-year Semi Product Revenue CAGR(2) AE CAGR over WFE(3) Undisputed leadership in RF: Most advanced matching and integration RF Match a fast-growing product category

fast-growing product category Industry-leading capabilities in tuning, metrology and triple-frequencies

capabilities in tuning, metrology and triple-frequencies Extending leadership with Solid State matching technology and integrated RF system Changing the game in RPS: MAXstreamTM addressing customers' pain points Up to 60% improvement in power accuracy

Industry's most dependable ignition

Reliable and cost-effective small form factor Targeting to continue to outgrow the market Representing SAM of $150MM Market share estimates by VLSI Research, based on 5-year average data from 2015 to 2019 (2) CAGR is calculated using 2020 forecast based on the mid-point of Q4 2020 guidance Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 8 Comparing AE 10-year product revenue CAGR to WFE CAGR according to VLSI research Semiconductor POWERING THE PROCESS… AND NOW THE PLATFORM Processes Core AE Innovation Technologies acquired in last 5 years New $150M NewSAM $300M SAM New SAM expansion Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 9 Hyperscale HYPERSCALE: FROM FAST FOLLOWER TO LEADER MARKET SHARE GAINS AT HYPERSCALE ($ in billions) Hyperscale CAPEX(1) $140 $120 $100 $80 Total Hyperscale $60 CAPEX $40 AE Customer $20 CAPEX $0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 GROWTH TARGETS 2X AE Targeted SAM CAGR vs. Server Power Supply Market(2) 40-50% AE Hyperscale CAGR Target from 2017 to 2023 Add AE Data Center Computing >$100M/yr Revenue Target by 2023 OUR WINNING STRATEGIES • Gain share at Tier-I hyperscale customers • Win with system-level solutions • In an early stage of ramping initial design wins • Best-in-class quality, operations and • Penetrate multiple Tier-II hyperscale customers customer relationships (1) Source: Company Reports, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Research, RBC Capital Markets, Internal Estimates Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 10 (2) Source: Omdia AC-DC and DC-DC Merchant Power Supplies Market Report, 2020 edition, Internal estimates Hyperscale AE TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP ENABLES STRONG COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES INDUSTRY-LEADING POWER CONVERSION EFFICIENCY Peak Conversion Efficiency 98% 96% Best 94% Good MainstreamHyperscale requirements AE among the first to demonstrate 98% efficiency

Increased efficiency crucial in reducing electricity costs of data center POWER DENSITY LEADERSHIP Competitor X Competitor Y AE Up to 30% smaller(1) than competition's Density leadership at 75 Watt/in 3 by integrating components

by integrating components Enabling high-power, high efficiency design in the smallest form factor

high-power, high efficiency design in the smallest form factor More real estate for server components SYSTEM LEVEL SOLUTIONS WITH ADVANCED CAPABILITIES Communication, Monitoring & Control PSU PSU PSU BBU BBU BBU Add 29% content outside of PSU (does not include BBU) A rack-level power system solution housing PSUs and/or BBUs (2)

rack-level power system solution housing PSUs and/or BBUs Enables analytics, network functions, direct control and monitoring of rack power and back up batteries Internal estimates PSU = Power Supply Units; BBU = Battery Backup Units Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 11 Industrial & Medical INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL: ENABLING SMART APPLICATIONS FAVORABLE MARKET TREND LEADERSHIP IN IN "SMART EVERYTHING" CONFIGURABLE Industry 4.0 Market(1) ($ in billions) $150 $100 $50 $0 2016 2019 2022 2024 GLOBAL CHANNEL AS A GROWTH ENGINE Key Accounts Named Accounts Regional Accounts Industry 4.0 related investments expected to grow at a 16.9% 2019-24 CAGR (1)

2019-24 CAGR Digital transformation and smart everything

AE leading the way with AI/ML based controls, digital functionalities and IoT integration Configurable is A highly flexible platform using existing off the shelf modules to create custom solutions

Accelerates time to market by enabling quick customization

AE is market leadership with 35% share (2) Optimized global channel to drive scale in coverage and increases efficiency

AE becomes trusted supplier to our partners

Accelerate cross selling, grow design win funnel and drive profitable revenue growth Source: Markets and Markets Industry 4.0 Market Report, December 2019 Internal estimates Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 12 Telecom & Networking TELECOM & NETWORKING: TARGETING 5G INFRASTRUCTURE FAVORABLE MARKET GROWTH TREND Wireless infrastructure Spend(1) ($ in billions) $40 GROWTH STRATEGY • Ramp current programs with key Tier 1 networking customers • Win new designs in 5G radio power for both macro cells and small cells Powering many of the largest wireless networks across the world High reliability ruggedized power supply for the harshest of environments $30 $20 $10 $0 5G at 33% CAGR WHY WE WIN 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Growth returning to wireless infrastructure with 5G launch

Increased capacity demand driven by expanding use cases Leading reputation in high density, rugged power supplies for outdoor radio applications

Secured significant 5G design wins across all leading base station OEMs

Deep application knowledge and 20+ years of customer intimacy (1) Source: Omdia Mobile Infrastructure Market forecast, 3Q20 Update Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 13 Inorganic Growth INORGANIC GROWTH: LEVERAGING SCALE TO GROW SCOPE Track Record Deployed $534M adding >$750M of pro forma revenue(1) Well-Defined Acquisition Criteria Pure Play Power

Expand SAM, portfolio, Technology

Synergistic with current Organization Building a Solid Funnel Plenty of opportunities in the large and fragmented power market

Extend our efforts in 4 th Industrial Revolution Discipline and Value Creation Analytical and deliberate

Accretive with first year

Target ROIC > 10% Pro-forma annualized revenue EPS accretion based on non-GAAP measures as defined by our synergy targets Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 14 Value Creation ESG INITIATIVES ARE INCORPORATED ACROSS OUR BUSINESS AND OUR PRODUCTS ENVRIONMENTAL SOCIAL GOVERNANCE • Energy efficient products • Empowering our community • Supply chain human rights • Energy efficient operations • Scholarships and • Employee development • Recycling educational improvement and training • Volunteerism • Diverse Board Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 15 Performance DELIVERING RECORD FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REVENUE GROSS PROFIT NON-GAAP OP INCOME NON-GAAP EPS CASH FLOW ($ in millions) $300 $200 $100 $0 ($ in millions) $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0 ($ in millions) $60 $40 $20 $0 ($ per share) $1.50 $1.00 $0.50 $0.00 ($ in millions) $70 $60 $50 $40 $30 $20 $10 $0 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 16 Platform for growth TARGETING GROWTH ABOVE OUR MARKETS $2.2B$2.1B Combined SAM $9.0 billion $1.5B $3.2B SAM GROWTH PROFILE Faster than WFE 2X Server TAM Growth GDP+ Stable Growth 5-year SAM CAGR OF 4-5% AE REVENUE CAGR TARGETS >1.2X WFE CAGR Add >$100M Annual Revenue by 2023 >2X GDP CAGR 100 bps above market CAGR AE Growth CAGR of 8-9% Portfolio Optimization Net CAGR of 5-6% GROWTH DRIVERS Extend our Leadership Win in Hyperscale Smart Applications 5G & DC Networking Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 17 Platform for growth ACCELERATING EARNINGS GROWTH $7.50 +$0.20-$0.25 3-Year Aspirational +$1.15-$1.25 Portfolio Non-GAAP EPS Goal(2) Optimization +$1.20-$1.30 AE Growth Strategies +$0.20-$0.25 Market Growth $4.62 Remaining Target >50% earnings growth Synergies A 3-year EPS CAGR of 14%(3) L4Q NON- or >2X revenue growth rate GAAP EPS(1) (1) Last 4 quarters reported non-GAAP EPS through Q3 2020 Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 18 (2) This figure represents our aspirational goal and is not to be treated as guidance 3-year CAGR based on mid point of Q4 2020 guidance and 3-year aspirational non-GAAP EPS goal of over $7.50 Long-term Vision 3-YEAR ASPIRATIONAL GOALS AND A LONG-TERM VISION Revenue Non-GAAP Operating Margins Non-GAAP EPS ROIC 3-YEAR ASPIRATIONAL GOALS $1,650 21% $7.50 23% LONG-TERM ORGANIC FINANCIAL FRAMEWORK 5-6% Net CAGR OPEX at ½ rev. CAGR 35-45% incr. margins >2.0X revenue CAGR Maintain >20% INORGANIC GROWTH ASSUMPTIONS Add ~$500M >10% acquired margins Accretive in Year 1 Targeted ROIC at >10% LONG-TERM VISION (6-8 YEARS) $2,500 21% $12.00 >20% CLEAR ROADMAP FOR CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 19 Capital Allocation CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLAN Capital Allocation Track Record 2014 to Q3'20 Total Total Acquisitions Free Cash Flow $534M $754M Total Capital Return $212M 28% of FCF Allocation of Free Cash Flow Growth Capital 75%Return 25% Strong Balance Sheet supports continued inorganic growth GROWTH: ~75% M&A Engine with a disciplined process

Building a solid funnel

Maintain gross debt leverage at 1.0-1.5x, and comfortable raising to 2.5X

1.0-1.5x, and comfortable raising to 2.5X Ample liquidity with an unused LOC of $150M and accordion of $250M SHARE REPURCHASE: ~15% Target to return capital to shareholders with an opportunistic share repurchase program

Target to offset dilution over time DIVIDEND PROGRAM: ~10% Initiation of quarterly dividend program, starting in Q1 2020

Financial strength and scale supports an ongoing dividend

Supported by strong cash flow

Initial yield at ~0.4% with room to increase in the future Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 20 Aspirational Goals THREE-YEAR ASPIRATIONAL GOALS Generate & Deploy Cash Aspirational Goals(1) : • Revenue: $1.65B Non-GAAP EPS (2) : $7.50 • ROIC(3) : > 23% Please note that hypothetical scenarios regarding revenue growth, EBITDA, EPS, (GAAP or non-GAAP), ROIC, cash generation, acquisitions, aspirational goals and targets and similar statements illustrate various possible outcomes of our different strategies if they are successful. These hypothetical scenarios and illustrations should not be treated as forecasts or projections or financial guidance. We cannot assure you that we will be able to accomplish any of these goals, metrics or opportunities at any point in the future (if at all), all of which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Long-term targets generally reflect a 3-4 year time frame, depending on the timing of the semi recovery. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation for additional detail. ROIC calculated as Non-GAAP Operating Income After Tax divided by Invested Capital, which is defined as Total Assets less Cash, Payables, Accrued Expenses Grow & Diversify Drive Strong Profitability Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 21 Key Messages POWERING THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION PURE PLAY POWER LEADER Strategic focus on power ensuring sustainable advantages and scale 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION Data economy and digitization drive growth across our markets OUTPERFORMING MARKETS Track record of growing share, content and increasing SAM ACCELERATING EARNINGS Targeting earnings growth at over 2X faster than revenue and an ROIC of over 20% Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 22 THANK YOU Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy NON-GAAP MEASURES Advanced Energy's non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, minority interest, and non-recurring items such as acquisition- related costs and restructuring expenses. The non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Advanced Energy believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges and other charges which are not part of the company's usual operations. The company uses these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management's incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. While some of the excluded items may be incurred and reflected in the company's GAAP financial results in the foreseeable future, the company believes that the items excluded from certain non-GAAP measures do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of its continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. The use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate the company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the Form 8-K regarding this presentation furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 24 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION Twelve months ended December 31, 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue $ 483.7 $ 671.0 $ 718.9 $ 788.9 GAAP Operating Income $ 126.9 $ 200.8 $ 171.6 $ 54.4 Add back: Restructuring Charges - - 4.2 5.0 Acquisition-related Costs - 0.2 2.3 20.3 Stock-based Compensation 6.3 12.5 9.7 7.3 Amortization of Intangible Assets 4.2 4.4 5.8 12.2 Facility Transition and Relocation Costs - - 1.8 4.8 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 137.4 $ 217.8 $ 195.4 $ 104.0 Non-GAAP Operating Margin % of Revenue 28.4% 32.5% 27.2% 13.2% Twelve months ended December 31, 2016 2017 2018 2019 GAAP Income from Continuing Operations $ 116.9 $ 136.1 $ 147.1 $ 56.5 Add back: Restructuring Charges - - 4.2 5.0 Acquisition-related Costs - 0.2 2.3 20.3 Stock-based Compensation 6.3 12.5 9.7 7.3 Amortization of Intangible Assets 4.2 4.4 5.8 12.2 Loss on Foreign Exchange Hedge - 3.5 - - Facility Transition and Relocation Costs - - 1.8 4.8 Incremental Expense Associated with Start-up of the Asia Regional Headquarters - 1.1 - - Nonrecurring Tax (Benefit) Expense Associated with Inverter Business - (33.8) - - Central inverter services business sale - - - (13.7) Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Impact - 72.9 5.7 - Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (2.9) (5.3) (4.6) 1.5 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 124.6 $ 191.5 $ 172.0 $ 93.9 Share Outstanding (Millions) 40.0 40.2 39.4 38.5 Non-GAAP EPS $ 3.11 $ 4.77 $ 4.37 $ 2.44 Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 25 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported $ 153,785 $ 73,491 $ 130,304 $ 396,320 $ 203,357 Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 67 77 156 445 365 Facility expansion, relocation costs and other 1,095 1,342 970 3,608 1,662 Acquisition-related costs - 1,506 215 5,356 1,506 Non-GAAP gross profit 154,947 76,416 131,645 405,729 206,890 Non-GAAP gross margin 39.8% 43.6% 38.7% 38.8% 45.9% Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 94,831 64,101 94,828 276,082 171,171 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (5,049) (3,002) (5,009) (15,064) (6,849) Stock-based compensation (3,714) (840) (2,681) (9,221) (4,688) Acquisition-related costs (5,214) (6,398) (2,978) (10,597) (9,440) Facility expansion, relocation costs and other (415) (223) (539) (1,770) (297) Restructuring charges (1,494) (152) (5,790) (7,940) (3,620) Non-GAAP operating expenses 78,945 53,486 77,831 231,490 146,277 Non-GAAP operating income $ 76,002 $ 22,930 $ 53,814 $ 174,239 $ 60,613 Non-GAAP operating margin 19.5% 13.1% 15.8% 16.7% 13.4% Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - income excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Income from continuing operations, less noncontrolling interest, net of income taxes $ 45,577 $ 7,246 $ 29,295 $ 93,255 $ 45,987 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 5,049 3,002 5,009 15,064 6,849 Acquisition-related costs(1) 5,565 7,875 3,193 16,304 10,917 Facility expansion, relocation costs and other(2) 1,784 1,565 1,509 5,652 1,959 Restructuring charges 1,494 152 5,790 7,940 3,620 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 3,540 - 1,058 4,598 - Central inverter services business sale - - - - (14,804) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (2,115) 326 (2,595) (6,080) 2,011 Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes, excluding stock-based compensation 60,894 20,166 43,259 136,733 56,539 Stock-based compensation, net of taxes 2,892 702 2,170 7,425 3,887 Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes $ 63,786 $ 20,868 $ 45,429 $ 144,158 $ 60,426 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, Acquisition-related costs include an expense of $351 and a gain of $29, respectively, which was recognized in Other income (expense), net. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, Facility expansion, relocation costs and other includes a $274 noncash fixed asset write-off, which was recognized in Other income (expense), net . Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - per share earnings excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 1.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.76 $ 2.42 $ 1.20 Add back (subtract): Per share impact of Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 0.48 0.35 0.42 1.32 0.37 Non-GAAP per share earnings $ 1.66 $ 0.54 $ 1.18 $ 3.74 $ 1.57 Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 26 RECONCILIATION OF Q4 2020 GUIDANCE Low End High End Revenue $340M - $380M Reconciliation of non-GAAP* earnings per share GAAP earnings per share $0.82 - $1.24 Stock-based compensation $0.08 - $0.08 Amortization of intangible assets $0.13 - $0.13 Restructuring and other $0.11 - $0.09 Tax effects of excluded items -$0.04 - -$0.04 Non-GAAP* earnings per share $1.10 - $1.50 Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 27 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer AE - Advanced Energy Industries Inc. published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 13:18:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. 08:19a ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : IR Presentation - December 2020 PU 12/15 ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : 2020 Investor Briefing Presentation PU 12/15 ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Energy .. MT 12/15 ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Energy.. MT 12/15 ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Cowen & Co Adjusts Advanced Energy Industries PT to.. MT 12/15 ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Continues to Raise the Bar in Configurable Power Su.. AQ 12/15 ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Energy Ind.. MT 12/15 ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Ener.. MT 12/14 ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : to Initiate Cash Dividend of $0.10/Share MT 12/14 ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend Program BU