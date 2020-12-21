Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.    AEIS

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Advanced Energy Industries : IR Presentation - December 2020

12/21/2020 | 08:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Best-in-Class Industrial Growth Enterprise

DECEMBER 2020

SAFE HARBOR

The company's guidance with respect to anticipated financial results for future periods, potential future growth and profitability, future business mix, expectations regarding future market trends, future performance within specific markets and other statements herein or made on the conference call that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services; (b) the volatility and cyclicality of the industries the company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; (c) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (d) the risks and uncertainties related to the acquisition and integration of Artesyn Embedded Power including the optimization and reduction of our global manufacturing sites; (e) the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its potential adverse impact on our product manufacturing, supply chain and operations; (f) the accuracy of the company's estimates related to fulfilling solar inverter product warranty and post-warranty obligations; (g) the company's ability to realize its plan to avoid additional costs after the solar inverter wind- down; (h) the accuracy of the company's assumptions on which its financial statement projections are based; (i) the impact of product price changes, which may result from a variety of factors; (j) the timing of orders received from customers; (k) the company's ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (l) the company's ability to obtain in a timely manner the materials necessary to manufacture its products; (m) unanticipated changes to management's estimates, reserves or allowances; (n) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax reform that was enacted in late 2017; and (o) the effects of U.S. government trade and export restrictions, Chinese retaliatory trade actions, and other governmental action related to tariffs upon the demand for our, and our customers', products and services and the U.S.

economy. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy's Form 10 K, Forms 10 Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These reports and statements are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy's investor relations page at ir.advanced-energy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy's investor relations at 970 407 6555. Forward- looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this presentation. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

2

Key Messages

POWERING THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

PURE PLAY POWER LEADER

Strategic focus on power ensuring sustainable advantages and scale

4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

Data economy and digitization drive growth across our markets

OUTPERFORMING MARKETS

Track record of growing share, content and increasing SAM

ACCELERATING EARNINGS

Targeting earnings to grow at a 14% 3-Year CAGR, over 2X faster than revenue and ROIC of over 20%

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

3

Key Messages

WE ARE THE PURE PLAY POWER LEADER

AE provides precision power conversion and control solutions for a wide range of technologies and applications

Grid

Power

SEMICONDUCTOR

INDUSTRIAL &

DATA CENTER

TELECOM &

EQUIPMENT

MEDICAL

COMPUTING

NETWORKING

Process

Custom

Server

Radio

Power

Power

Power

Power

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

4

Secular Drivers

4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION DRIVES GROWTH ACROSS OUR 4 VERTICALS

  • Leading-edgecapacity needed for AI & 5G processors
  • High density memory in mobile devices & servers
  • New device architectures
  • Mobile Edge Computing for 5G
  • High Performance Computing for analytics and automation
  • Increased power density in data center server racks

5G

AI IoT

  • Accelerating adoption of process automation
  • Smart manufacturing
  • Telemedicine, remote diagnostics and treatment
  • 5G infrastructure requires ruggedized power
  • High-speedconnectivity for seamless data transmission
  • Importance of Interconnectivity

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

5

Technology Leadership

A HISTORY OF INNOVATION AND

TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP

RightPower

AE RightPower: AE's technology innovation

  • Transformative and holistic approach to power delivery innovation
  • Enabling solutions that deliver precise electrical energy optimized for targeted applications

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

6

Growth Strategies

4 KEY AREAS FOR GROWTH

AE TARGETED

GROWTH STRATEGIES

GROW SHARE

Across Mission Critical,

Precision Power Verticals

Invest in INNOVATION and

Technology Leadership

Leverage Strong Financials

and Increased Scale to

Capitalize on

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Semiconductor:

Extending Our

Leadership

Industrial & Medical:

Enabling Smart

Applications

Hyperscale:

From Fast Follower to Market Leader

Inorganic Growth:

Leveraging Scale to

Grow Scope

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

7

Semiconductor

SEMI: EXTENDING OUR LEADERSHIP

Track Record:

~2X

61%

13%

>2X

Outgrowing the market and

our competitors

RF Power Market Share vs. Next Competitor(1)

2020 YTD Revenue YoY Growth

10-year Semi Product Revenue CAGR(2)

AE CAGR over WFE(3)

Undisputed leadership in RF:

Most advanced matching and integration

  • RF Match a fast-growing product category
  • Industry-leadingcapabilities in tuning, metrology and triple-frequencies
  • Extending leadership with Solid State matching technology and integrated RF system

Changing the game in RPS:

MAXstreamTM addressing customers' pain points

  • Up to 60% improvement in power accuracy
  • Industry's most dependable ignition
  • Reliable and cost-effective small form factor

Targeting to continue to

outgrow the market

Representing SAM of $150MM

  1. Market share estimates by VLSI Research, based on 5-year average data from 2015 to 2019

(2) CAGR is calculated using 2020 forecast based on the mid-point of Q4 2020 guidance

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

8

  1. Comparing AE 10-year product revenue CAGR to WFE CAGR according to VLSI research

Semiconductor

POWERING THE PROCESS… AND NOW THE PLATFORM

Processes

Core AE Innovation

Technologies acquired

in last 5 years

New

$150M

NewSAM $300M

SAM

New SAM expansion

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

9

Hyperscale

HYPERSCALE: FROM FAST FOLLOWER TO LEADER

MARKET SHARE GAINS AT HYPERSCALE

($ in billions)

Hyperscale CAPEX(1)

$140

$120

$100

$80

Total Hyperscale

$60

CAPEX

$40

AE Customer

$20

CAPEX

$0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

GROWTH TARGETS

2X

AE Targeted SAM CAGR vs.

Server Power Supply Market(2)

40-50% AE Hyperscale CAGR Target from 2017 to 2023

Add AE Data Center Computing >$100M/yr Revenue Target by 2023

OUR WINNING STRATEGIES

Gain share at Tier-I hyperscale customers

Win with system-level solutions

In an early stage of ramping initial design wins

Best-in-class quality, operations and

Penetrate multiple Tier-II hyperscale customers

customer relationships

(1) Source: Company Reports, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Research, RBC Capital Markets, Internal Estimates

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

10

(2) Source: Omdia AC-DC and DC-DC Merchant Power Supplies Market Report, 2020 edition, Internal estimates

Hyperscale

AE TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP ENABLES STRONG COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

INDUSTRY-LEADING POWER CONVERSION EFFICIENCY

Peak Conversion Efficiency

98%

96% Best

94% Good

MainstreamHyperscale

requirements

  • AE among the first to demonstrate 98% efficiency
  • Increased efficiency crucial in reducing electricity costs of data center

POWER DENSITY

LEADERSHIP

Competitor X

Competitor Y

AE

Up to 30% smaller(1)

than competition's

  • Density leadership at 75 Watt/in3 by integrating components
  • Enabling high-power, high efficiency design in the smallest form factor
  • More real estate for server components

SYSTEM LEVEL SOLUTIONS

WITH ADVANCED CAPABILITIES

Communication,

Monitoring & Control

PSU PSU PSU

BBU BBU BBU

Add 29% content outside of PSU

(does not include BBU)

  • A rack-level power system solution housing PSUs and/or BBUs(2)
  • Enables analytics, network functions, direct control and monitoring of rack power and back up batteries
  1. Internal estimates
  2. PSU = Power Supply Units; BBU = Battery Backup Units

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

11

Industrial & Medical

INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL: ENABLING SMART APPLICATIONS

FAVORABLE MARKET TREND

LEADERSHIP IN

IN "SMART EVERYTHING"

CONFIGURABLE

Industry 4.0 Market(1)

($ in billions)

$150

$100

$50

$0

2016

2019

2022

2024

GLOBAL CHANNEL AS A

GROWTH ENGINE

Key

Accounts

Named

Accounts

Regional

Accounts

  • Industry 4.0 related investments expected to grow at a 16.9% 2019-24 CAGR(1)
  • Digital transformation and smart everything
  • AE leading the way with AI/ML based controls, digital functionalities and IoT integration
  • Configurable is A highly flexible platform using existing off the shelf modules to create custom solutions
  • Accelerates time to market by enabling quick customization
  • AE is market leadership with 35% share(2)
  • Optimized global channel to drive scale in coverage and increases efficiency
  • AE becomes trusted supplier to our partners
  • Accelerate cross selling, grow design win funnel and drive profitable revenue growth
  1. Source: Markets and Markets Industry 4.0 Market Report, December 2019
  2. Internal estimates

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

12

Telecom & Networking

TELECOM & NETWORKING: TARGETING 5G INFRASTRUCTURE

FAVORABLE MARKET

GROWTH TREND

Wireless infrastructure Spend(1)

($ in billions) $40

GROWTH

STRATEGY

Ramp current programs with key Tier 1

networking customers

Win new designs in 5G radio power for

both macro cells and small cells

Powering many of the largest wireless

networks across the world

High reliability

ruggedized power supply

for the harshest of

environments

$30

$20

$10

$0

5G at 33% CAGR

WHY WE WIN

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

  • Growth returning to wireless infrastructure with 5G launch
  • Increased capacity demand driven by expanding use cases
  • Leading reputation in high density, rugged power supplies for outdoor radio applications
  • Secured significant 5G design wins across all leading base station OEMs
  • Deep application knowledge and 20+ years of customer intimacy

(1) Source: Omdia Mobile Infrastructure Market forecast, 3Q20 Update

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

13

Inorganic Growth

INORGANIC GROWTH: LEVERAGING SCALE TO GROW SCOPE

Track Record

Deployed $534M adding >$750M of pro forma revenue(1)

Well-Defined

Acquisition Criteria

  • Pure Play Power
  • Expand SAM, portfolio, Technology
  • Synergistic with current Organization

Building a Solid Funnel

  • Plenty of opportunities in the large and fragmented power market
  • Extend our efforts in 4th Industrial Revolution

Discipline and Value Creation

  • Analytical and deliberate
  • Accretive with first year
  • Target ROIC > 10%
  1. Pro-formaannualized revenue
  2. EPS accretion based on non-GAAP measures as defined by our synergy targets

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

14

Value Creation

ESG INITIATIVES ARE INCORPORATED ACROSS

OUR BUSINESS AND OUR PRODUCTS

ENVRIONMENTAL

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

Energy efficient products

Empowering our community

Supply chain human rights

Energy efficient operations

Scholarships and

Employee development

Recycling

educational improvement

and training

Volunteerism

Diverse Board

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy 15

Performance

DELIVERING RECORD FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

REVENUE

GROSS PROFIT

NON-GAAP OP INCOME

NON-GAAP EPS

CASH FLOW

($ in millions)

$300

$200

$100

$0

($ in millions)

$140

$120

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20

$0

($ in millions)

$60

$40

$20

$0

($ per share)

$1.50

$1.00

$0.50

$0.00

($ in millions) $70

$60

$50

$40

$30

$20

$10

$0

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

16

Platform for growth

TARGETING GROWTH ABOVE OUR MARKETS

$2.2B$2.1B

Combined SAM

$9.0 billion

$1.5B

$3.2B

SAM GROWTH

PROFILE

Faster than

WFE

2X Server

TAM Growth

GDP+

Stable

Growth

5-year SAM

CAGR OF 4-5%

AE REVENUE CAGR

TARGETS

>1.2X WFE CAGR

Add >$100M Annual

Revenue by 2023

>2X GDP CAGR

100 bps above market CAGR

AE Growth

CAGR of 8-9%

Portfolio Optimization

Net CAGR of 5-6%

GROWTH

DRIVERS

Extend our

Leadership

Win in

Hyperscale

Smart

Applications

5G & DC

Networking

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

17

Platform for growth

ACCELERATING EARNINGS GROWTH

$7.50

+$0.20-$0.25

3-Year

Aspirational

+$1.15-$1.25

Portfolio

Non-GAAP

EPS Goal(2)

Optimization

+$1.20-$1.30

AE Growth

Strategies

+$0.20-$0.25

Market

Growth

$4.62

Remaining

Target >50% earnings growth

Synergies

A 3-year EPS CAGR of 14%(3)

L4Q NON-

or >2X revenue growth rate

GAAP EPS(1)

(1)

Last 4 quarters reported non-GAAP EPS through Q3 2020

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

18

(2)

This figure represents our aspirational goal and is not to be treated as guidance

  1. 3-yearCAGR based on mid point of Q4 2020 guidance and 3-year aspirational non-GAAP EPS goal of over $7.50

Long-term Vision

3-YEAR ASPIRATIONAL GOALS AND A LONG-TERM VISION

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Operating Margins

Non-GAAP EPS

ROIC

3-YEAR

ASPIRATIONAL

GOALS

$1,650

21%

$7.50

23%

LONG-TERM

ORGANIC FINANCIAL

FRAMEWORK

5-6% Net CAGR

OPEX at ½ rev. CAGR 35-45% incr. margins

>2.0X revenue CAGR

Maintain >20%

INORGANIC

GROWTH

ASSUMPTIONS

Add ~$500M

>10% acquired

margins

Accretive in

Year 1

Targeted ROIC

at >10%

LONG-TERM

VISION

(6-8 YEARS)

$2,500

21%

$12.00

>20%

CLEAR ROADMAP FOR CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

19

Capital Allocation

CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLAN

Capital Allocation Track Record

2014 to Q3'20 Total

Total Acquisitions

Free Cash Flow

$534M

$754M

Total Capital

Return $212M

28% of FCF

Allocation of Free Cash Flow

Growth Capital

75%Return

25%

Strong Balance Sheet

supports continued inorganic growth

GROWTH: ~75%

  • M&A Engine with a disciplined process
  • Building a solid funnel
  • Maintain gross debt leverage at 1.0-1.5x, and comfortable raising to 2.5X
  • Ample liquidity with an unused LOC of $150M and accordion of $250M

SHARE REPURCHASE: ~15%

  • Target to return capital to shareholders with an opportunistic share repurchase program
  • Target to offset dilution over time

DIVIDEND PROGRAM: ~10%

  • Initiation of quarterly dividend program, starting in Q1 2020
  • Financial strength and scale supports an ongoing dividend
  • Supported by strong cash flow
  • Initial yield at ~0.4% with room to increase in the future

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

20

Aspirational Goals

THREE-YEAR ASPIRATIONAL GOALS

Generate &

Deploy Cash

Aspirational Goals(1) :

Revenue:

$1.65B

  • Non-GAAPEPS(2) : $7.50

ROIC(3) :

> 23%

  1. Please note that hypothetical scenarios regarding revenue growth, EBITDA, EPS, (GAAP or non-GAAP), ROIC, cash generation, acquisitions, aspirational goals and targets and similar statements illustrate various possible outcomes of our different strategies if they are successful. These hypothetical scenarios and illustrations should not be treated as forecasts or projections or financial guidance. We cannot assure you that we will be able to accomplish any of these goals, metrics or opportunities at any point in the future (if at all), all of which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Long-term targets generally reflect a 3-4 year time frame, depending on the timing of the semi recovery.
  2. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation for additional detail.
  3. ROIC calculated as Non-GAAP Operating Income After Tax divided by Invested Capital, which is defined as Total Assets less Cash, Payables, Accrued Expenses

Grow &

Diversify

Drive Strong

Profitability

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

21

Key Messages

POWERING THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

PURE PLAY POWER LEADER

Strategic focus on power ensuring sustainable advantages and scale

4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

Data economy and digitization drive growth across our markets

OUTPERFORMING MARKETS

Track record of growing share, content and increasing SAM

ACCELERATING EARNINGS

Targeting earnings growth at over 2X faster than revenue and an ROIC of over 20%

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

22

THANK YOU

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

NON-GAAP MEASURES

  • Advanced Energy's non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, minority interest, and non-recurring items such as acquisition- related costs and restructuring expenses. The non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Advanced Energy believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges and other charges which are not part of the company's usual operations. The company uses these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management's incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. While some of the excluded items may be incurred and reflected in the company's GAAP financial results in the foreseeable future, the company believes that the items excluded from certain non-GAAP measures do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of its continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. The use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate the company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the Form 8-K regarding this presentation furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

24

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

Twelve months ended December 31,

2016

2017

2018

2019

Revenue

$

483.7

$

671.0

$

718.9

$

788.9

GAAP Operating Income

$

126.9

$

200.8

$

171.6

$

54.4

Add back:

Restructuring Charges

-

-

4.2

5.0

Acquisition-related Costs

-

0.2

2.3

20.3

Stock-based Compensation

6.3

12.5

9.7

7.3

Amortization of Intangible Assets

4.2

4.4

5.8

12.2

Facility Transition and Relocation Costs

-

-

1.8

4.8

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

137.4

$

217.8

$

195.4

$

104.0

Non-GAAP Operating Margin % of Revenue

28.4%

32.5%

27.2%

13.2%

Twelve months ended December 31,

2016

2017

2018

2019

GAAP Income from Continuing Operations

$

116.9

$

136.1

$

147.1

$

56.5

Add back:

Restructuring Charges

-

-

4.2

5.0

Acquisition-related Costs

-

0.2

2.3

20.3

Stock-based Compensation

6.3

12.5

9.7

7.3

Amortization of Intangible Assets

4.2

4.4

5.8

12.2

Loss on Foreign Exchange Hedge

-

3.5

-

-

Facility Transition and Relocation Costs

-

-

1.8

4.8

Incremental Expense Associated with Start-up of the Asia Regional Headquarters

-

1.1

-

-

Nonrecurring Tax (Benefit) Expense Associated with Inverter Business

-

(33.8)

-

-

Central inverter services business sale

-

-

-

(13.7)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Impact

-

72.9

5.7

-

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments

(2.9)

(5.3)

(4.6)

1.5

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

124.6

$

191.5

$

172.0

$

93.9

Share Outstanding (Millions)

40.0

40.2

39.4

38.5

Non-GAAP EPS

$

3.11

$

4.77

$

4.37

$

2.44

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

25

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure

- operating expenses and operating

income, excluding certain items

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Gross profit from continuing operations,

as reported

$

153,785

$ 73,491

$

130,304

$ 396,320

$

203,357

Adjustments to gross profit:

Stock-based compensation

67

77

156

445

365

Facility expansion, relocation costs and

other

1,095

1,342

970

3,608

1,662

Acquisition-related costs

-

1,506

215

5,356

1,506

Non-GAAP gross profit

154,947

76,416

131,645

405,729

206,890

Non-GAAP gross margin

39.8%

43.6%

38.7%

38.8%

45.9%

Operating expenses from continuing

operations, as reported

94,831

64,101

94,828

276,082

171,171

Adjustments:

Amortization of intangible assets

(5,049)

(3,002)

(5,009)

(15,064)

(6,849)

Stock-based compensation

(3,714)

(840)

(2,681)

(9,221)

(4,688)

Acquisition-related costs

(5,214)

(6,398)

(2,978)

(10,597)

(9,440)

Facility expansion, relocation costs and

other

(415)

(223)

(539)

(1,770)

(297)

Restructuring charges

(1,494)

(152)

(5,790)

(7,940)

(3,620)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

78,945

53,486

77,831

231,490

146,277

Non-GAAP operating income

$

76,002

$ 22,930

$

53,814

$ 174,239

$

60,613

Non-GAAP operating margin

19.5%

13.1%

15.8%

16.7%

13.4%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure -

income excluding certain items

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Income from continuing operations, less

noncontrolling interest, net of income taxes

$ 45,577

$

7,246

$ 29,295

$

93,255

$

45,987

Adjustments:

Amortization of intangible assets

5,049

3,002

5,009

15,064

6,849

Acquisition-related costs(1)

5,565

7,875

3,193

16,304

10,917

Facility expansion, relocation costs and

other(2)

1,784

1,565

1,509

5,652

1,959

Restructuring charges

1,494

152

5,790

7,940

3,620

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

3,540

-

1,058

4,598

-

Central inverter services business sale

-

-

-

-

(14,804)

Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

(2,115)

326

(2,595)

(6,080)

2,011

Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes,

excluding stock-based compensation

60,894

20,166

43,259

136,733

56,539

Stock-based compensation, net of taxes

2,892

702

2,170

7,425

3,887

Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes

$ 63,786

$

20,868

$ 45,429

$

144,158

$

60,426

  1. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, Acquisition-related costs include an expense of $351 and a gain of $29, respectively, which was recognized in Other income (expense), net.
  2. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, Facility expansion, relocation costs and other includes a $274 noncash fixed asset write-off, which was recognized in Other income (expense), net.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - per

share earnings excluding certain items

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations, as reported

$

1.18

$

0.19

$

0.76

$

2.42

$

1.20

Add back (subtract):

Per share impact of Non-GAAP adjustments,

net of tax

0.48

0.35

0.42

1.32

0.37

Non-GAAP per share earnings

$

1.66

$

0.54

$

1.18

$

3.74

$

1.57

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

26

RECONCILIATION OF Q4 2020 GUIDANCE

Low End

High End

Revenue

$340M

-

$380M

Reconciliation of non-GAAP* earnings per share

GAAP earnings per share

$0.82

-

$1.24

Stock-based compensation

$0.08

-

$0.08

Amortization of intangible assets

$0.13

-

$0.13

Restructuring and other

$0.11

-

$0.09

Tax effects of excluded items

-$0.04

-

-$0.04

Non-GAAP* earnings per share

$1.10

-

$1.50

Copyright © 2020 Advanced Energy

27

Disclaimer

AE - Advanced Energy Industries Inc. published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 13:18:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:19aADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : IR Presentation - December 2020
PU
12/15ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : 2020 Investor Briefing Presentation
PU
12/15ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Energy ..
MT
12/15ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Energy..
MT
12/15ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Cowen & Co Adjusts Advanced Energy Industries PT to..
MT
12/15ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Continues to Raise the Bar in Configurable Power Su..
AQ
12/15ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Energy Ind..
MT
12/15ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Ener..
MT
12/14ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : to Initiate Cash Dividend of $0.10/Share
MT
12/14ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend Program
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 410 M - -
Net income 2020 140 M - -
Net cash 2020 64,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 781 M 3 781 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 10 917
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 107,78 $
Last Close Price 98,79 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuval Wasserman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabel Yang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. Rohrs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.38.75%3 781
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED54.08%469 370
NVIDIA CORPORATION125.62%328 615
INTEL CORPORATION-20.70%194 491
BROADCOM INC.37.51%176 741
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED67.09%166 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ