- Best-in-ClassIndustrial Growth Enterprise
May 2024
SAFE HARBOR
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.'s (the "Company's" or "Advanced Energy's") guidance and other statements herein or made on the earnings conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this presentation that are not historical information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Advanced Energy's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which can be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Advanced Energy's Investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. All forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to Advanced Energy's management team as of May 1, 2024. Aspirational goals and medium-term targets should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.
The directors of Advanced Energy (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of these presentation slides) ("Directors") have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in these slides are fair and accurate in all material respects and that no material facts have been omitted from these slides, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly. Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information has been accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in these slides.
At a Glance
ADVANCED ENERGY AT A GLANCE
Leader in Precision Power
Headquartered in Denver Colorado,
Advanced Energy (NASDAQ: AEIS) is a global
leader in design and manufacture of highly engineered precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-criticalapplications and processes
SEMICONDUCTOR
EQUIPMENT
$10.5B
Combined
SAM(1)
TELECOM &
NETWORKING
INDUSTRIAL &
MEDICAL
DATA CENTER
COMPUTING
BY THE NUMBERS
1981
~10,000
700+
$1.66B
$207M
Founded
Global Employees
Patents Issued
2023 Revenue
2023 Non-GAAP
(2023 Year End)
Globally
Operating Income
- TechInsights, WAWT, Internal Estimates
Key Messages
PRECISION POWER LEADER FOR THE DIGITAL ECONOMY
PURE PLAY POWER LEADER
Strategic focus on precision power ensures sustainable advantage and scale
PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS
Lead with differentiated, highly-engineered, high value products and technologies
OUTPERFORMING MARKETS
Track record of broadening market reach, growing share and adding content
ACCELERATING EARNINGS
Capture long life-cycle revenues and optimize margins to target growing EPS at >2X faster than revenue
Introduction
WE ARE THE PURE PLAY POWER LEADER
AE provides precision power conversion and control solutions for a wide range of high value and long life-cycle applications
SEMICONDUCTOR
INDUSTRIAL &
DATA CENTER
TELECOM &
EQUIPMENT
MEDICAL
COMPUTING
NETWORKING
Grid
Power
Facility Power
Process
Custom
Server
Radio
Power
Power
Power
Power
~70% of revenue comes from sole-sourced designs
Technology Leadership
A HISTORY OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP
Strong step
function
Leading compared
performance to Peers in advanced
etch
Transforms how power is delivered
Next-Gen
Angstrom-Era
Plasma
Technology
2020s
Angstrom-Era Precision Plasma Power
eVerest RF Generator
- Dynamic multi-level pulsing with ultra-fast RF response
- Widens process window, improves yield and throughput
- Modular architecture accelerates time to market
eVoSTM Asymmetric Bias Waveform Generator
- Enables new ways of process tuning with direct plasma control
- Reduces losses by delivering power where the plasma needs it
AE leads with generations of power delivery innovations
Secular Drivers
DATA ECONOMY DRIVES GROWTH
ACROSS OUR 4 VERTICALS
- Leading-edgecapacity for AI & 5G processors
- Digital Transformation and IoT drives demand in trailing-edge
- Move to regional supply chains
- High Performance Computing for analytics and automation
- Increased power density in data center server racks
- Edge Computing for 5G
AI
IoT 5G
- Accelerating adoption of process automation
- Smart manufacturing
- Telemedicine, remote diagnostics and treatment
- 5G infrastructure requires ruggedized power
- High-speedconnectivity for seamless data transmission
- Importance of Interconnectivity
Growth Strategies
FOCUS ON PROPRIETARY DESIGNS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH
AE TARGETED
GROWTH STRATEGIES
GROW SHARE
Across Mission-Critical
Precision Power Verticals
Semiconductor:
Extend Our Leadership
Industrial & Medical:
Expand Our Portfolio of Proprietary Solutions
Invest in INNOVATION and
Technology Leadership
$1.66B
2023 Sales
Leverage Strong Financials
and Increased Scale to
Capitalize on
NEW OPPORTUNITIES
Telecom & Networking:
Target 5G Infrastructure
Data Center Computing:
Target High-Value
Applications
Semiconductor
SEMICONDUCTOR: EXTEND OUR LEADERSHIP
MARKET LEADER WITH
PROVEN TRACK RECORD
MAXStreamTM
No.1
13%
Market share every year for over 10 years in Process Power and RF Power(1)
10-year Semi Product Revenue CAGR(2)
TARGET TO CONTINUE TO
OUTGROW OUR MARKET
>1.2X
AE targeted Semi revenue
CAGR over WFE(3) CAGR
- AEIS market share per TechInsights; Process Power is based on RF+DC market share
(2) 10-year CAGR 2013 - 2023
- WFE = Wafer Fab Equipment market based on internal estimate and 3rd party market forecasts
Industrial & Medical
INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL:
EXPAND OUR PORTFOLIO OF PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS
LARGE MARKET WITH A WIDE
RANGE OF NICHE OPPORTUNITIES
Large SAM(1) of $4.3B
General
Test &
Medical
Measurement
Industrial
Lighting
Cleantech
Thin Film
Manufacturing
Industrial
- Large SAM consists of many small and medium high-valueopportunities
- Target long-life cycle and proprietary applications to capture sole-sourcepositions
LEVERAGE BROAD PORTFOLIO OF STANDARD PRODUCTS TO DELIVER CUSTOM SOLUTIONS
AC-DC
RF
DC-DC
BMP
HV
Electro-
static
PCM
Sensing
- Most comprehensive portfolio of standard power products
- Develop modified standard or full custom solutions to solve customers' challenging power delivery problems
ACCELERATING INVESTMENTS
TO DRIVE GROWTH
Engineering
SalesMarketing
- Allocate more engineering, sales and marketing resources to I&M applications
- Investments in our digital platform help broaden our customer base and drive future market share gains in I&M
(1) Source: TechInsights, WAWT, Internal Estimates
