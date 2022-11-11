Advanced search
    AEIS   US0079731008

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:58 2022-11-11 am EST
90.00 USD   +2.87%
Advanced Energy Industries : IR Presentation - November 2022

11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
A Best-in-Class Industrial Growth Enterprise

November 2022

SAFE HARBOR

The company's guidance and other statements herein or made on the earnings conference call contain,

in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this presentation that are not historical information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Advanced Energy's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which can be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Advanced Energy's Investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com.

Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to Advanced Energy's

management team as of November 1, 2022. Aspirational goals and medium-term targets should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Copyright © 2022 Advanced Energy

2

At a Glance

ADVANCED ENERGY AT A GLANCE

SEMICONDUCTOR

#1 or #2 in All Four Markets

INDUSTRIAL &

MEDICAL

Headquartered in Denver Colorado,

EQUIPMENT

$10.5B

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ: AEIS) is a global

leader in design and manufacture of highly

Combined

engineered precision power conversion,

SAM

measurement and control solutions for

TELECOM

&

DATA CENTER

mission-critical applications and processes

NETWORKING

COMPUTING

BY THE

1981

700+

$276M

NUMBERS

11,000

$1.75B

Founded

Global Employees

Patents Issued

LTM Revenue

15.8% LTM Non-

Globally

GAAP Op Inc

Copyright © 2022 Advanced Energy

3

Key Messages

PRECISION POWER LEADER FOR THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

PURE PLAY POWER LEADER

Strategic focus on precision power ensures sustainable advantage and scale

PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS

Lead with differentiated, highly-engineered, high value products and technologies

OUTPERFORMING MARKETS

Track record of broadening market reach, growing share and adding content

ACCELERATING EARNINGS

Capture long life-cycle revenues and optimize margins to grow EPS >2X faster than revenue

Copyright © 2022 Advanced Energy

4

Introduction

WE ARE THE PURE PLAY POWER LEADER

AE provides precision

power conversion and

control solutions for a

wide range of high value

and long life-cycle

SEMICONDUCTOR

INDUSTRIAL &

DATA CENTER

TELECOM &

applications

EQUIPMENT

MEDICAL

COMPUTING

NETWORKING

Grid

Power

Process

Custom

Server

Radio

Power

Power

Power

Power

Facility

Power

>70% of Revenue Comes from Proprietary Products

Copyright © 2022 Advanced Energy

5

Disclaimer

AE - Advanced Energy Industries Inc. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
