At a Glance
ADVANCED ENERGY AT A GLANCE
Leader in Precision Power
SEMICONDUCTOR
INDUSTRIAL &
Headquartered in Denver Colorado,
MEDICAL
EQUIPMENT
Advanced Energy (NASDAQ: AEIS) is a global
$10.5B
leader in design and manufacture of highly
Combined
engineered precision power conversion,
SAM(1)
measurement and control solutions for
TELECOM &
DATA CENTER
mission-critical applications and processes
NETWORKING
COMPUTING
BY THE NUMBERS
1981
~12,000
700+
$1.85B
$300M
Founded
Global Employees
Patents Issued
2022 Revenue
2022 Non-GAAP Op Inc
(2022 Year End)
Globally
(16.2% NG Op Margin)(2)
(1)
TechInsights, WAWT, Internal Estimates
(2)
Detailed explanations of non-GAAP financials and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financials can be found at the end of this presentation
Key Messages
PRECISION POWER LEADER FOR THE DIGITAL ECONOMY
PURE PLAY POWER LEADER
Strategic focus on precision power ensures sustainable advantage and scale
PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS
Lead with differentiated, highly-engineered, high value products and technologies
OUTPERFORMING MARKETS
Track record of broadening market reach, growing share and adding content
ACCELERATING EARNINGS
Capture long life-cycle revenues and optimize margins to target growing EPS at >2X faster than revenue
Introduction
WE ARE THE PURE PLAY POWER LEADER
AE provides precision power conversion and control solutions for a wide range of high value and long life-cycle applications
SEMICONDUCTOR
INDUSTRIAL &
DATA CENTER
TELECOM &
EQUIPMENT
MEDICAL
COMPUTING
NETWORKING
Grid
Power
Facility Power
Process
Custom
Server
Radio
Power
Power
Power
Power
~70% of Revenue Comes from Sole-Sourced Designs
Technology Leadership
A HISTORY OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP
Transforms
how power
Strong step
is delivered
function
Leading
compared
to Peers
Next-Gen
performance
Angstrom-Era
in advanced
Plasma
etch
Technology
2020s
Angstrom-Era Precision Plasma Power
eVerest RF Generator
- Dynamic multi-level pulsing with ultra-fast RF response
- Widens process window, improves yield and throughput
- Modular architecture accelerates time to market
eVoSTM Asymmetric Bias Waveform Generator
- Enables new ways of process tuning with direct plasma control
- Reduces losses by delivering power where the plasma needs it
AE leads with generations of power delivery innovations
Secular Drivers
DATA ECONOMY DRIVES GROWTH
ACROSS OUR 4 VERTICALS
- Leading-edgecapacity for AI & 5G processors
- Digital Transformation and IoT drives demand in trailing-edge
- Move to regional supply chains
- High Performance Computing for analytics and automation
- Increased power density in data center server racks
- Edge Computing for 5G
AI
IoT 5G
- Accelerating adoption of process automation
- Smart manufacturing
- Telemedicine, remote diagnostics and treatment
- 5G infrastructure requires ruggedized power
- High-speedconnectivity for seamless data transmission
- Importance of Interconnectivity
Growth Strategies
FOCUS ON PROPRIETARY DESIGNS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH
AE TARGETED
GROWTH STRATEGIES
GROW SHARE
Across Mission-Critical
Precision Power Verticals
Semiconductor:
Extend Our Leadership
Industrial & Medical:
Expand Our Portfolio of Proprietary Solutions
Invest in INNOVATION and
Technology Leadership
$1.74B
LTM Sales(1)
Leverage Strong Financials
and Increased Scale to
Capitalize on
NEW OPPORTUNITIES
Telecom & Networking:
Target 5G Infrastructure
Data Center Computing:
Target High-Value
Applications
(1) Q4 2022 to Q3 2023
Semiconductor
SEMICONDUCTOR: EXTEND OUR LEADERSHIP
MARKET LEADER WITH
PROVEN TRACK RECORD
MAXStreamTM
No.1
19%
Market share every year for over 10 years in Process Power and RF Power(1)
10-year Semi Product Revenue CAGR(2)
TARGET TO CONTINUE TO
OUTGROW OUR MARKET
>1.2X
AE targeted Semi revenue
CAGR over WFE(3) CAGR
- AEIS market share per TechInsights; Process Power is based on RF+DC market share
(2) 10-year CAGR through 2022
- WFE = Wafer Fab Equipment market based on internal estimate and 3rd party market forecasts
Industrial & Medical
INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL:
EXPAND OUR PORTFOLIO OF PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS
LARGE MARKET WITH WIDE
RANGE OF NICHE OPPORTUNITES
Large SAM(1) of $4.3B
General
Test &
Medical
Measurement
Industrial
Lighting
Cleantech
Thin Film
Manufacturing
Industrial
- Large SAM consists of many small and medium high-valueopportunities
- Target long-life cycle and proprietary applications to capture sole-sourcepositions
LEVERAGE BROAD PORTFOLIO OF STANDARD PRODUCTS TO DELIVER CUSTOM SOLUTIONS
AC-DC
RF
DC-DC
BMP
HV
Electro-
static
PCM
Sensing
- Most comprehensive portfolio of standard power products
- Develop modified standard or full custom solutions to solve customers' challenging power delivery problems
ACCELERATING INVESTMENTS
TO DRIVE GROWTH
Engineering
SalesMarketing
- Allocate more engineering, sales and marketing resources to I&M applications
- Grow design win funnel, accelerate cross selling and drive profitable revenue growth
(1) Source: TechInsights, WAWT, Internal Estimates
