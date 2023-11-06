A Best-in-Class Industrial Growth Enterprise

November 2023

SAFE HARBOR

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.'s (the "Company's" or "Advanced Energy's") guidance and other statements herein or made on the earnings conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this presentation that are not historical information are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Advanced Energy's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other reports and statements filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which can be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Advanced Energy's Investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. All forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to Advanced Energy's management team as of

October 31, 2023. Aspirational goals and medium-term targets should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Copyright © 2023 Advanced Energy

2

At a Glance

ADVANCED ENERGY AT A GLANCE

Leader in Precision Power

SEMICONDUCTOR

INDUSTRIAL &

Headquartered in Denver Colorado,

MEDICAL

EQUIPMENT

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ: AEIS) is a global

$10.5B

leader in design and manufacture of highly

Combined

engineered precision power conversion,

SAM(1)

measurement and control solutions for

TELECOM &

DATA CENTER

mission-critical applications and processes

NETWORKING

COMPUTING

BY THE NUMBERS

1981

~12,000

700+

$1.85B

$300M

Founded

Global Employees

Patents Issued

2022 Revenue

2022 Non-GAAP Op Inc

(2022 Year End)

Globally

(16.2% NG Op Margin)(2)

(1)

TechInsights, WAWT, Internal Estimates

(2)

Detailed explanations of non-GAAP financials and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financials can be found at the end of this presentation

Copyright © 2023 Advanced Energy

3

Key Messages

PRECISION POWER LEADER FOR THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

PURE PLAY POWER LEADER

Strategic focus on precision power ensures sustainable advantage and scale

PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS

Lead with differentiated, highly-engineered, high value products and technologies

OUTPERFORMING MARKETS

Track record of broadening market reach, growing share and adding content

ACCELERATING EARNINGS

Capture long life-cycle revenues and optimize margins to target growing EPS at >2X faster than revenue

Copyright © 2023 Advanced Energy

4

Introduction

WE ARE THE PURE PLAY POWER LEADER

AE provides precision power conversion and control solutions for a wide range of high value and long life-cycle applications

SEMICONDUCTOR

INDUSTRIAL &

DATA CENTER

TELECOM &

EQUIPMENT

MEDICAL

COMPUTING

NETWORKING

Grid

Power

Facility Power

Process

Custom

Server

Radio

Power

Power

Power

Power

~70% of Revenue Comes from Sole-Sourced Designs

Copyright © 2023 Advanced Energy

5

Technology Leadership

A HISTORY OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP

Transforms

how power

Strong step

is delivered

function

Leading

compared

to Peers

Next-Gen

performance

Angstrom-Era

in advanced

Plasma

etch

Technology

2020s

Angstrom-Era Precision Plasma Power

eVerest RF Generator

  • Dynamic multi-level pulsing with ultra-fast RF response
  • Widens process window, improves yield and throughput
  • Modular architecture accelerates time to market

eVoSTM Asymmetric Bias Waveform Generator

  • Enables new ways of process tuning with direct plasma control
  • Reduces losses by delivering power where the plasma needs it

AE leads with generations of power delivery innovations

Copyright © 2023 Advanced Energy

6

Secular Drivers

DATA ECONOMY DRIVES GROWTH

ACROSS OUR 4 VERTICALS

  • Leading-edgecapacity for AI & 5G processors
  • Digital Transformation and IoT drives demand in trailing-edge
  • Move to regional supply chains
  • High Performance Computing for analytics and automation
  • Increased power density in data center server racks
  • Edge Computing for 5G

AI

IoT 5G

  • Accelerating adoption of process automation
  • Smart manufacturing
  • Telemedicine, remote diagnostics and treatment
  • 5G infrastructure requires ruggedized power
  • High-speedconnectivity for seamless data transmission
  • Importance of Interconnectivity

Copyright © 2023 Advanced Energy

7

Growth Strategies

FOCUS ON PROPRIETARY DESIGNS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

AE TARGETED

GROWTH STRATEGIES

GROW SHARE

Across Mission-Critical

Precision Power Verticals

Semiconductor:

Extend Our Leadership

Industrial & Medical:

Expand Our Portfolio of Proprietary Solutions

Invest in INNOVATION and

Technology Leadership

$1.74B

LTM Sales(1)

Leverage Strong Financials

and Increased Scale to

Capitalize on

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Telecom & Networking:

Target 5G Infrastructure

Data Center Computing:

Target High-Value

Applications

(1) Q4 2022 to Q3 2023

Copyright © 2023 Advanced Energy

8

Semiconductor

SEMICONDUCTOR: EXTEND OUR LEADERSHIP

MARKET LEADER WITH

PROVEN TRACK RECORD

MAXStreamTM

No.1

19%

Market share every year for over 10 years in Process Power and RF Power(1)

10-year Semi Product Revenue CAGR(2)

TARGET TO CONTINUE TO

OUTGROW OUR MARKET

>1.2X

AE targeted Semi revenue

CAGR over WFE(3) CAGR

  1. AEIS market share per TechInsights; Process Power is based on RF+DC market share

(2) 10-year CAGR through 2022

Copyright © 2023 Advanced Energy

9

  1. WFE = Wafer Fab Equipment market based on internal estimate and 3rd party market forecasts

Industrial & Medical

INDUSTRIAL & MEDICAL:

EXPAND OUR PORTFOLIO OF PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS

LARGE MARKET WITH WIDE

RANGE OF NICHE OPPORTUNITES

Large SAM(1) of $4.3B

General

Test &

Medical

Measurement

Industrial

Lighting

Cleantech

Thin Film

Manufacturing

Industrial

  • Large SAM consists of many small and medium high-valueopportunities
  • Target long-life cycle and proprietary applications to capture sole-sourcepositions

LEVERAGE BROAD PORTFOLIO OF STANDARD PRODUCTS TO DELIVER CUSTOM SOLUTIONS

AC-DC

RF

DC-DC

BMP

HV

Electro-

static

PCM

Sensing

  • Most comprehensive portfolio of standard power products
  • Develop modified standard or full custom solutions to solve customers' challenging power delivery problems

ACCELERATING INVESTMENTS

TO DRIVE GROWTH

Engineering

SalesMarketing

  • Allocate more engineering, sales and marketing resources to I&M applications
  • Grow design win funnel, accelerate cross selling and drive profitable revenue growth

(1) Source: TechInsights, WAWT, Internal Estimates

Copyright © 2023 Advanced Energy

10

Attachments

Disclaimer

AE - Advanced Energy Industries Inc. published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 17:56:08 UTC.