Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEIS   US0079731008

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
89.77 USD   -1.37%
08:31aADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : IR presentation – September 2022
PU
08/19INSIDER SELL : Advanced Energy Industries
MT
08/19ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Energy Industries : IR presentation – September 2022

08/31/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Best-in-Class Industrial Growth Enterprise

September 2022

SAFE HARBOR

The company's guidance with respect to anticipated financial results, potential future growth and

profitability, guidance on possible future results, future business mix, expectations regarding future market trends, future performance within specific markets and other statements herein or made on the above-announced conference call that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks are described in Advanced Energy's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which can be obtained from the SEC's website or from our Investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to us as of August 3, 2022. Aspirational goals and targets should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. We assume no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Copyright © 2022 Advanced Energy

2

At a Glance

ADVANCED ENERGY AT A GLANCE

Headquartered in Denver Colorado,

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ: AEIS) is a global

leader in design and manufacture of highly engineered precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for

mission-critical applications and processes

#1 or #2 in All Four Markets

SEMICONDUCTOR

INDUSTRIAL &

MEDICAL

EQUIPMENT

$10.5B

Combined

SAM

TELECOM &

DATA CENTER

NETWORKING

COMPUTING

BY THE

1981

700+

$211M

NUMBERS

11,000

$1.46B

Founded

Global Employees

Patents Issued

2021 Revenue

~15% Non-GAAP

Globally

Operating Income

Copyright © 2022 Advanced Energy

3

Key Messages

PRECISION POWER LEADER FOR THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

PURE PLAY POWER LEADER

Strategic focus on precision power ensures sustainable advantage and scale

PROPRIETARY SOLUTIONS

Lead with differentiated, highly-engineered, high value products and technologies

OUTPERFORMING MARKETS

Track record of broadening market reach, growing share and adding content

ACCELERATING EARNINGS

Capture long life-cycle revenues and optimize margins to grow EPS >2X faster than revenue

Copyright © 2022 Advanced Energy

4

Introduction

WE ARE THE PURE PLAY POWER LEADER

AE provides precision

power conversion and

control solutions for a

wide range of high value

and long life-cycle

SEMICONDUCTOR

INDUSTRIAL &

DATA CENTER

TELECOM &

applications

EQUIPMENT

MEDICAL

COMPUTING

NETWORKING

Grid

Power

Process

Custom

Server

Radio

Power

Power

Power

Power

Facility

Power

>70% of Revenue Comes from Proprietary Products

Copyright © 2022 Advanced Energy

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AE - Advanced Energy Industries Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 12:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:31aADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : IR presentation – September 2022
PU
08/19INSIDER SELL : Advanced Energy Industries
MT
08/19ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09Advanced Energy's AC/DC Board-Mounted Converter Simplifies Reliable Operation in Indust..
BU
08/09ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : A Best in Class Industrial Growth Enterprise
PU
08/05Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/05Advanced Energy's AC/DC Board-Mounted Converter Simplifies Reliable Operation in Indust..
AQ
08/04Needham Adjusts Advanced Energy Industries' Price Target to $105 from $100, Keeps Buy R..
MT
08/04Raymond James Hikes Advanced Energy Industries' Price Target to $105 From $100, Reitera..
MT
08/04Advanced Energy's AC/DC Board-Mounted Converter Simplifies Reliable Operation in Indust..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 735 M - -
Net income 2022 175 M - -
Net cash 2022 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 3 354 M 3 354 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 89,77 $
Average target price 103,18 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Randy Heckman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Eduardo Bernal Acebedo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.42%3 354
KEYENCE CORPORATION-26.41%92 985
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-28.91%68 173
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.43%55 459
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.38%49 267
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.24%37 982