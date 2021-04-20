Log in
    AEIS

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
  Report
Advanced Energy Industries : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 5

04/20/2021 | 07:46am EDT
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Management's quarterly conference call will be held later that morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To register for the call please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Registration is open through the live call.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at www.advancedenergy.com on the Investors page. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 507 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 288 M 4 288 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 127,44 $
Last Close Price 111,97 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Isabel Yang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jason Giachino Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.20.40%4 288
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.77%555 631
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.67%380 971
INTEL CORPORATION29.97%259 123
BROADCOM INC.5.52%188 636
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.94%172 658
