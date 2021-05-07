Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEIS   US0079731008

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advanced Energy Industries : to Participate at Three May Investor Conferences

05/07/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that it will be participating at three virtual investor conferences in the month of May.

Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
Date: May 11, 2021

16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
Date: May 17, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: May 26, 2021
Presentation Time: 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

President and CEO Steve Kelley and Executive Vice President and CFO Paul Oldham will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan conference on May 26. A webcast of that presentation will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. To participate in any of the conferences, please contact a representative of the hosting firm.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
07:36aADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES  : to Participate at Three May Investor Conferences
BU
05/06ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES  : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Advanced Energy In..
MT
05/05ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES  : Q1 Adjusted EPS, Sales Rise
MT
05/05ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
05/05ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
05/05ADVANCED ENERGY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES  : Earnings Flash (AEIS) ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES R..
MT
05/05ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
05/05ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES  : Earnings Flash (AEIS) ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES P..
MT
05/03ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 493 M - -
Net income 2021 175 M - -
Net cash 2021 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 473 M 3 473 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 126,11 $
Last Close Price 90,41 $
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Isabel Yang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jason Giachino Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.39%3 473
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.75%544 234
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.24%361 555
INTEL CORPORATION14.11%230 933
BROADCOM INC.2.45%183 156
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.67%170 178