Advanced Energy Industries : to Participate at Three May Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that it will be participating at three virtual investor conferences in the month of May.

Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

Date: May 11, 2021

16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Date: May 17, 2021

Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: May 26, 2021

Presentation Time: 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

President and CEO Steve Kelley and Executive Vice President and CFO Paul Oldham will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan conference on May 26. A webcast of that presentation will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. To participate in any of the conferences, please contact a representative of the hosting firm.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

