Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEIS   US0079731008

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
92.36 USD   +1.93%
06:01aAdvanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
BU
05/19ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/08Advanced Energy Industries : IR Presentation - May 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

05/19/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 6 at the InterContinental Boston.

In addition, Advanced Energy will host investor meetings and product demonstrations at SEMICON® West 2023 on July 11-13 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, CA.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
06:01aAdvanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
BU
05/19ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/08Advanced Energy Industries : IR Presentation - May 2023
PU
05/08Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/05Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/04Advanced Energy Industries' Q1 Adjusted Earnings Unchanged, Sales Increase
MT
05/03Advanced Energy : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Transcript : Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03,..
CI
05/03Earnings Flash (AEIS) ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES Posts Q1 Revenue $425M, vs. Street Est..
MT
05/03Earnings Flash (AEIS) ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES Posts Q1 EPS $1.24, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 682 M - -
Net income 2023 123 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 467 M 3 467 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 92,36 $
Average target price 106,57 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Randy Heckman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Eduardo Bernal Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.5.63%3 467
KEYENCE CORPORATION33.29%119 964
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE24.02%97 603
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.25%69 600
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.32%47 034
AMETEK, INC.4.44%34 062
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer