    AEIS   US0079731008

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(AEIS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
85.54 USD   -0.28%
06:02aAdvanced Energy to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
2022Advanced Energy Unveils Ultra-Efficient Non-Isolated Digital DC/DC Converter for Compute and Telecom Equipment
AQ
2022Recipients of Advanced Energy's 2023 STEM Scholarship Awarded Tuition Support, Internship Opportunities and Professional Mentoring
BU
Advanced Energy to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/04/2023 | 06:02am EST
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, announced that Steve Kelley, president and CEO, and Paul Oldham, executive vice president and CFO, will be presenting at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 12:45 a.m. EST.

A video webcast of the presentation will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 830 M - -
Net income 2022 205 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 198 M 3 198 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Oldham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Grant H. Beard Chairman
Randy Heckman Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Eduardo Bernal Acebedo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.-0.28%3 198
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.00%95 347
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE2.43%78 399
EATON CORPORATION PLC0.51%62 737
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.0.05%56 839
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)12.05%33 738