  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6781   KYG0097V1086

ADVANCED ENERGY SOLUTION HOLDING CO., LTD.

(6781)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Advanced Energy Solution : The Company's Board of Directors approved dividend distribution

03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/22 Time of announcement 20:55:39
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors approved
dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/03/22 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/22
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$15
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 445 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2021 2 470 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Net cash 2021 2 217 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 106 B 3 717 M 3 717 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,06x
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart ADVANCED ENERGY SOLUTION HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED ENERGY SOLUTION HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 240,00 TWD
Average target price 2 100,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Che Sung General Manager & Director
Po Ta Chen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Fu Hsiang Sung Chairman
Tsung Yan Lin Independent Director
Cheng Hsien Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED ENERGY SOLUTION HOLDING CO., LTD.-32.05%3 717
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.18%111 509
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-12.62%94 713
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.54%61 774
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.5.63%58 331
NIDEC CORPORATION-28.27%47 467