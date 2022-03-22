Advanced Energy Solution : The Company's Board of Directors approved dividend distribution
03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Provided by: Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/22
Time of announcement
20:55:39
Subject
The Company's Board of Directors approved
dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/03/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/22
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$15
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 13:11:03 UTC.