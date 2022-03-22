Advanced Energy Solution : The announcement of the board resolution in regard of the PRC investment through the third area company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/22 2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment: Invest the PRC company via investing the existing third area company. 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: USD 35,000,000 4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:NA 5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:NA 6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:USD 35,000,000 7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: As it is a new set-up company 8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:NA 9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:NA 10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:NA 11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee, up to the present moment:NA 12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company: The new set-up company is indirectly invested by AES-KY 13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:NA 14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA 15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:NA 16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:USD 35,000,000 17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Board of Directors 18.Broker:NA 19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: Operational planning 20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: NA 21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: YES 22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/22 23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:2022/03/22 24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment: NA 25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements: NA 26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements: NA 27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements:NA 28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment:NA 29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:NA 30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:NA 31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements:NA 32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for the last three years:2021:NTD838,907(thousand) 2020:NTD522,597(thousand)、2019:NTD668,924(thousand) 33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last three years:NA 34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:NA 35.Name of the CPA firm:NA 36.Name of the CPA:NA 37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 38.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE