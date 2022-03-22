Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6781   KYG0097V1086

ADVANCED ENERGY SOLUTION HOLDING CO., LTD.

(6781)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Energy Solution : The announcement of the board resolution in regard of the PRC investment through the third area company.

03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/22 Time of announcement 20:55:57
Subject 
 The announcement of the board resolution in
regard of the PRC investment through the third area
company.
Date of events 2022/03/22 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/22
2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:
Invest the PRC company via investing the existing third
area company.
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
USD 35,000,000
4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:NA
5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:NA
6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned
mainland Chinese investee:USD 35,000,000
7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
As it is a new set-up company
8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the
aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:NA
9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest
annual financial statements:NA
10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in
the latest annual financial statements:NA
11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese
investee, up to the present moment:NA
12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:
The new set-up company is indirectly invested by AES-KY
13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall
also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary
amount of transfer:NA
14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:NA
16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:USD 35,000,000
17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Board of Directors
18.Broker:NA
19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Operational planning
20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
NA
21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
YES
22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/22
23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/03/22
24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current
investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:
NA
25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:
NA
26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:
NA
27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest
financial statements:NA
28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present
moment:NA
29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial
statements:NA
30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the total assets on the latest
financial statements:NA
31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the
latest financial statements:NA
32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for
the last three years:2021:NTD838,907(thousand)
2020:NTD522,597(thousand)、2019:NTD668,924(thousand)
33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last
three years:NA
34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
35.Name of the CPA firm:NA
36.Name of the CPA:NA
37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
38.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE

Disclaimer

Advanced Energy Solution Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 445 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2021 2 470 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Net cash 2021 2 217 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 106 B 3 717 M 3 717 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,06x
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,9%
