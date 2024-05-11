Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited announced that at its board meeting held on May 11, 2024, declared an interim dividend at 200% that is INR 4 per equity share on the face value of INR 2 each for the financial year 2024-2025. The interim dividend for financial year 2024-2025 will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the Record Date of May 18, 2024, already announced for the purpose by the company vide letter dated May 04, 2024. The interim dividend will be paid to the Shareholders on or before June 5, 2024.