Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Proposes Dividend Payable on or After August 16, 2023

The 34th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited will be held on August 12, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to letter dated May 13,

2023 intimating that Dividend of INR 1 per Equity Share of INR 2 each for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company, it is hereby informed that Record Date has been fixed as August 05, 2023, for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the Members to the said final dividend for Fiscal 2023, if approved (declared) at the 34th AGM. If the Dividend is approved by the Members as mentioned above: the said Dividend shall be paid on or after August 16, 2023 to the Members whose names appear in the Register of Members or as beneficial owners as on August 05, 2023; and in the cases where the ECS mandates of the Members are not available to enable the payment of Dividend electronically, the Dividend warrant/drafts/cheques shall be sent in due course.