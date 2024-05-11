Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited announced that at its board meeting held on May 11, 2024, recommended a final dividend at 55% that is INR1.1 per equity share on the face value of INR 2 each for the financial year 2023-2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the upcoming 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM). The final dividend, if approved /declared by the Shareholders at 35th AGM, will be paid
on and from the second day from the date of AGM.