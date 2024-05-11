Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited is an India-based company, engaged in manufacturing enzymes and probiotics. The Company is focused on the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of approximately 400 products, which is developed from over 68 indigenous enzymes and probiotics. It provides solutions to various industries, such as human health care and nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, fruit, and vegetable processing, brewing, and malting, grain processing, protein modification, dairy processing, textile processing and others. It offers products and solutions for human nutrition, which include serratiopeptidase, fungal lactase, fungal lipase, and papain; animal nutrition, which include DigeGrain X, DigeGrain XL and DigeGrain M; food processing, including dairy and cheese processing and yeast processing, and non-food processing, including textiles processing, leather, and biofuels. Its oils and fats processing include oil extraction, oil refining, and others.

Sector Specialty Chemicals