Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024
on and from the second day from the date of AGM.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|393.8 INR
|+2.91%
|-0.29%
|+4.92%
|Mar. 30
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Announces Cessation of Kedar J. Desai as Independent Director
|CI
|Mar. 06
|Advanced Enzyme Completes Acquisition of Additional 5.9% Stake in Subsidiary JC Biotech
|MT
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Announces Cessation of Kedar J. Desai as Independent Director
|CI
|Advanced Enzyme Completes Acquisition of Additional 5.9% Stake in Subsidiary JC Biotech
|MT
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited acquired additional 5.89% stake in Jc Biotech Private Limited for INR 56.1 million
|CI
|Transcript : Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies to Lift Stake in JC Biotech to Nearly 96%
|MT
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited agreed to acquire additional 5.89% stake in Jc Biotech Private Limited for INR 56.1 million.
|CI
|Crisil Keeps A+ Rating on Advanced Enzyme Technologies' Bank Loans; Outlook Stable
|MT
|Transcript : Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2023
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Proposes Dividend Payable on or After August 16, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23; Declares an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24, Payable on or Before June 11, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies' Overseas Units Get Board Nod for Proposed Merger
|MT
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Advanced Enzyme Completes Acquisition of Stakes in Saiganesh Enzytech, JC Biotech
|MT
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited completed the acquisition of additional 4.83% stake in JC Biotech Private Limited.
|CI
|Transcript : Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.92%
|527M
|+17.73%
|66.69B
|+1.61%
|49.2B
|+16.33%
|41.24B
|+18.68%
|25.89B
|+12.78%
|19.81B
|-21.87%
|15.86B
|-10.29%
|15.23B
|+2.32%
|15.35B
|-22.30%
|13.36B