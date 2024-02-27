Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc (CSE: AUEX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce appointment of Dr. Andrew Ramcharan PhD, P.Eng. as the President of the Company effective February 15, 2024. Concurrent with Dr. Ramcharan's appointment, Mr. Jim Atkinson will be resigning as the President of the Company, however, Mr. Atkinson will remain as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company.

Mr. Jim Atkinson CEO of Advanced Gold Exploration stated, "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Ramcharan as President of the Company. Dr. Ramcharan has over 20 years' unique experience in the mining industry which includes investor relations, project evaluation, operations, capital markets, consultancy, and investment banking."

He went on further to say, "Andrew's vast experience and sound technical knowledge coupled with a financial side will be valuable to your company. He will assist the Company in the identification, analyzing and due diligence in evaluating mining projects or companies for mergers and acquisitions, and Investments and will assist in technical areas within the company. We anticipate that his extensive contacts and knowledge in the business will be invaluable to the continued success of our company."

Among his past accomplishments, Andrew has created and implemented Investor Relations Policies and Corporate Strategies with significant success and has completed over 300 project evaluations globally on many commodities and proposed over 40 different investment strategies. In addition, he has been involved in the completion of two major takeover transactions worth $800M and $1.5B Capital Cost and raised over $1B in funding.

His PhD from Colorado School of Mines included a minor in Mineral Economics He also attended Harvard Business School (short course on strategy investment).

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted Dr. Ramcharan stock options to purchase an aggregate of 150,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable until February 15, 2029 at a price of $0.10 per Common Share. The Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

Finally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed MS Partners LLP is its new auditor. The Company's audit committee and board of directors approved the appointment of MS Partners LLP effective February 5, 2024.

There were no reservations in Zeifmans LLP (the "Former Auditor") reports on the Company's financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recently completed financial years and ending on the date of resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in National Instrument 51-102 -Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and MS Partners LLP, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+.

