Advanced Health : Exercise of Share Option and resulting dilution of Advanced Health's interest in PMA

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTION AND RESULTING DILUTION OF ADVANCED HEALTH'S INTEREST IN PMA

1 INTRODUCTION AND BACKGROUND

Shareholders are referred to note 19 of the audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021. On 26 June 2012, prior to the listing of Advanced Health on the AltX, Marc Resnik, through his investment company, Kinser Investments was granted an option to subscribe for

76,672 Presmed Australia (Proprietary) Limited ("PMA"), at a subscription price of AUD8,00 per PMA share, exercisable for a period of 10 years commencing 26 June 2012.

Shareholders are advised that Marc Resnik, through his investment company Kinser Investments, has exercised the option and will be issued with 76 672 new PMA shares. As a result of the issue of additional PMA shares, Advanced Health's interest in PMA will be diluted from the current 60.57% to 56.44%. This represents a deemed disposal of 4.13%, valued at AUD371 513 (approximately ZAR 4 153 516) ("Deemed Disposal").

The Deemed Disposal does not result in any consideration payable to Advanced Health. The 76 672 new PMA shares will be issued on or about 22 June 2022.

RELATED PARTY ASPECTS

Marc Resnik is the Managing Director of PMA, as well as an executive director on the Advanced Health Board. Marc Resnik and his associated company, Kinser Investments is therefore a related party to Advanced Health, as defined in Section 10 the JSE Listings Requirements. CATEGORISATION OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Deemed Disposal is categorised below the small related party transaction threshold in terms of section 10, read with section 21 of the JSE Listings Requirements and is therefore not subject to a Fairness Opinion or Advanced Health shareholder approval.

BACKGROUND TO PMA

Presmed Australia is one of the leading healthcare companies in Australia that specializes in establishment and management of surgical day hospitals. PROFIT AND NET ASSET VALUE ATTRIBUTABLE TO PMA

The net assets of PMA, as per the Advanced Health interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021 was ZAR234.7 million. The profit after tax attributable to the net assets of PMA was ZAR22.7 million. The interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Reporting Standards, the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, the JSE Listing Requirements and the Companies Act 71 of 2008 of South Africa.

