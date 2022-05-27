Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Advanced Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVL   ZAE000189049

ADVANCED HEALTH LIMITED

(AVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-25
0.3000 ZAR    0.00%
04:30aADVANCED HEALTH : Exercise of Share Option and resulting dilution of Advanced Health's interest in PMA
PU
04/29ADVANCED HEALTH : Sixth addendum to Credit Facility Agreement with a Related Party
PU
03/11ADVANCED HEALTH : Amendment to Loan Agreement with Eenhede Konsultante and directors' participation in the PMA Capital Raise
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Health : Exercise of Share Option and resulting dilution of Advanced Health's interest in PMA

05/27/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADVANCED HEALTH LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2013/059246/06) ("the Company" or "Advanced Health")

ISIN Code: ZAE000189049

JSE Code: AVL

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTION AND RESULTING DILUTION OF ADVANCED HEALTH'S INTEREST IN PMA

1 INTRODUCTION AND BACKGROUND

Shareholders are referred to note 19 of the audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021. On 26 June 2012, prior to the listing of Advanced Health on the AltX, Marc Resnik, through his investment company, Kinser Investments was granted an option to subscribe for

76,672 Presmed Australia (Proprietary) Limited ("PMA"), at a subscription price of AUD8,00 per PMA share, exercisable for a period of 10 years commencing 26 June 2012.

Shareholders are advised that Marc Resnik, through his investment company Kinser Investments, has exercised the option and will be issued with 76 672 new PMA shares. As a result of the issue of additional PMA shares, Advanced Health's interest in PMA will be diluted from the current 60.57% to 56.44%. This represents a deemed disposal of 4.13%, valued at AUD371 513 (approximately ZAR 4 153 516) ("Deemed Disposal").

The Deemed Disposal does not result in any consideration payable to Advanced Health. The 76 672 new PMA shares will be issued on or about 22 June 2022.

  1. RELATED PARTY ASPECTS
    Marc Resnik is the Managing Director of PMA, as well as an executive director on the Advanced Health Board. Marc Resnik and his associated company, Kinser Investments is therefore a related party to Advanced Health, as defined in Section 10 the JSE Listings Requirements.
  2. CATEGORISATION OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Deemed Disposal is categorised below the small related party transaction threshold in terms of section 10, read with section 21 of the JSE Listings Requirements and is therefore not subject to a Fairness Opinion or Advanced Health shareholder approval.

  1. BACKGROUND TO PMA
    Presmed Australia is one of the leading healthcare companies in Australia that specializes in establishment and management of surgical day hospitals.
  2. PROFIT AND NET ASSET VALUE ATTRIBUTABLE TO PMA
    The net assets of PMA, as per the Advanced Health interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021 was ZAR234.7 million. The profit after tax attributable to the net assets of PMA was ZAR22.7 million. The interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Reporting Standards, the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, the JSE Listing Requirements and the Companies Act 71 of 2008 of South Africa.

Pretoria

27 May 2022

Designated Advisor

Grindrod Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Advanced Health Limited published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:28:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCED HEALTH LIMITED
04:30aADVANCED HEALTH : Exercise of Share Option and resulting dilution of Advanced Health's int..
PU
04/29ADVANCED HEALTH : Sixth addendum to Credit Facility Agreement with a Related Party
PU
03/11ADVANCED HEALTH : Amendment to Loan Agreement with Eenhede Konsultante and directors' part..
PU
02/25ADVANCED HEALTH : Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Sstatements for the s..
PU
02/24ADVANCED HEALTH : Trading Statement
PU
02/24Advanced Health Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ende..
CI
2021Advanced Health Limited Announces Board Appointment, Effective December 1, 2021
CI
2021ADVANCED HEALTH LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
2021ADVANCED HEALTH LIMITED : Annual Report
CO
2021Advanced Health Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 681 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net income 2021 -17,8 M -1,13 M -1,13 M
Net Debt 2021 513 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 M 9,50 M 9,50 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart ADVANCED HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advanced Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerhard van Emmenis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sinenhlanhla Gloria Chonco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carl Alfred Grillenberger Chairman
Dorena Goss Ross Chief Operating Officer
Frans Andre van Hoogstraten Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED HEALTH LIMITED-37.50%10
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.90%27 627
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-9.10%19 024
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-11.58%12 877
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED8.76%12 532
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.04%12 500