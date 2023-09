Today at 05:17 am

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Excelerate Energy is in advanced talks to supply long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh, Daniel Bustos, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an industry event in Singapore.

He gave no further details.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu Editing by Tony Munroe and Louise Heavens)