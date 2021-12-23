Advanced Human Imaging : 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting

23 December 2021

Dear Shareholders

IMPACT OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ON THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held via an online meeting platform powered by Automic on 31 January 2022 at 1.00pm (AWST) (Meeting).

The Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Western Australia and following guidance from the Federal and State Governments. In light of the current circumstances and continued uncertainty on restrictions on gatherings, the Directors have made the decision to hold the Meeting virtually. Accordingly, there will not be a physical location where shareholders can attend the Meeting in person.

In accordance with the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No. 1) Act 2021, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders unless a shareholder has requested a hard copy. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the link set out below. Please also refer to the guide included in the Notice of Meeting for details on how to participate in the Meeting.

The Company strongly encourages Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Questions should also be submitted online at advancedhumanimaging.com/contact at least 48 hours in advance of the Meeting as this will provide management with the best opportunity to prepare for the Meeting, for example by preparing answers in advance to Shareholders questions. However, votes and questions may also be submitted during the Meeting.

Please find below links to important Meeting documents:

Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum: www.advancedhumanimaging.com/asx-investors

www.advancedhumanimaging.com/asx-investors Webinar Registration:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YAT8499YT9eBj61rju-2Dw

Alternatively, a complete copy of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum has been posted on the Company's ASX market announcements page.

If you have nominated an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will also receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum.

In order to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your Shareholder details online at investor.automic.com.au and log in with your unique shareholder identification number and postcode (or country for overseas residents), where you can find on your enclosed personalised proxy form. Once logged in you can also lodge your proxy vote online by clicking on the "Vote" tab.

If you are unable to access the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum online please

contact the Company Secretary, Steven Richards via email at investors@advancedhumanimaging.com.