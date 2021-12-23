Advanced Human Imaging : 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E TI N G
AGENDA
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.
RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021."
Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
A voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.
3. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MICHAEL MELBY
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of clause 14.2 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes, Michael Melby, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."
4. RESOLUTION 3 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - EDWARD F. GREISSING JR
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of clause 14.4 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Edward F. Greissing Jr, a Director who was appointed as an additional Director on 30 November 2021, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."
5. RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF INVESTOR SHARES
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 14,000,000 Shares (represented by 2,000,000 ADSs) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.