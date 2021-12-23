Log in
Advanced Human Imaging : 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting

12/23/2021 | 02:07am EST
ASX Announcement 23 December 2021

For personal use only

2021 AGM Notice of Meeting

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd (ASX:AHI)(NASDAQ:AHI) (Company or AHI), an Australian- listed company that specialises in smartphone-based human scanning technology and data-driven applications across industries.

2021 AGM Notice of Meeting

AHI wishes to advise that the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 31 January 2022 at 1.00pm (WST). Please find attached the Notice of Meeting, Proxy and Letter to Shareholders.

In light of the restrictions that have been introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will be held as a virtual meeting via AHI's share registry, Automic Group's online platform only. AHI is not sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting (Notice) to Shareholders. To review and download the Notice, please go to: www.advancedhumanimaging.com/asx-investors

Shareholders will be able to participate in AHI's AGM by:

  • registering for the AGM at investor.automic.com.au;
  • asking questions of the Board and our external auditor:

o before

the

AGM,

by

lodging

questions

online

at

advancedhumanimaging.com/contact; and/

    1. orduring the AGM via the question and answer function on the AGM online platform; and
  • voting on the resolutions to be considered at the AGM by following the instructions in the Notice.

For more information please visit: www.advancedhumanimaging.com

For more information contact:

Vlado Bosanac,

Nadine Amesz

Chief Executive Officer

Operations Officer

Advanced Human Imaging Limited

Advanced Human Imaging Limited

E: admin@advancedhumanimaging.com

E: admin@advancedhumanimaging.com

  • This announcement has been approved by the board of Advanced Human Imaging Limited.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited

ACN 602 111 115

Postal Address: PO Box 190, South Perth WA 6951

Email: investors@advancedhumanimaging.com

For personal use only

23 December 2021

Dear Shareholders

IMPACT OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ON THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held via an online meeting platform powered by Automic on 31 January 2022 at 1.00pm (AWST) (Meeting).

The Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Western Australia and following guidance from the Federal and State Governments. In light of the current circumstances and continued uncertainty on restrictions on gatherings, the Directors have made the decision to hold the Meeting virtually. Accordingly, there will not be a physical location where shareholders can attend the Meeting in person.

In accordance with the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No. 1) Act 2021, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders unless a shareholder has requested a hard copy. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the link set out below. Please also refer to the guide included in the Notice of Meeting for details on how to participate in the Meeting.

The Company strongly encourages Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Questions should also be submitted online at advancedhumanimaging.com/contact at least 48 hours in advance of the Meeting as this will provide management with the best opportunity to prepare for the Meeting, for example by preparing answers in advance to Shareholders questions. However, votes and questions may also be submitted during the Meeting.

Please find below links to important Meeting documents:

Alternatively, a complete copy of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum has been posted on the Company's ASX market announcements page.

If you have nominated an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will also receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum.

In order to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your Shareholder details online at investor.automic.com.au and log in with your unique shareholder identification number and postcode (or country for overseas residents), where you can find on your enclosed personalised proxy form. Once logged in you can also lodge your proxy vote online by clicking on the "Vote" tab.

If you are unable to access the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum online please

contact the Company Secretary, Steven Richards via email at investors@advancedhumanimaging.com.

For personal use only

Page 2

23 December 2021

The Australian government and the respective State governments are implementing a wide range of measures to contain or delay the spread of COVID-19. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company's website at www.advancedhumanimaging.com/asx-investors and the Company's ASX announcement platform at asx.com.au (ASX: AHI).

Sincerely,

Steven Richards

Company Secretary

For personal use only

ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LTD

ACN 602 111 115

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

1.00pm (WST)

DATE:

31 January 2022

PLACE:

The Company is pleased to provide Shareholders with the opportunity to

attend and participate in a virtual meeting through an online meeting

platform powered by Automic, where Shareholders will be able to watch,

listen, and vote online.

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 1.00pm (WST) on 29 January 2022.

For personal use only

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E TI N G

AGENDA

  1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
    To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.
  2. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021."

Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

A voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MICHAEL MELBY

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 14.2 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes, Michael Melby, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."

4. RESOLUTION 3 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - EDWARD F. GREISSING JR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 14.4 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Edward F. Greissing Jr, a Director who was appointed as an additional Director on 30 November 2021, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."

5. RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF INVESTOR SHARES

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 14,000,000 Shares (represented by 2,000,000 ADSs) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

4159-01/2791614_17

1



Disclaimer

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
