Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Advanced Human Imaging Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHI   AU0000139636

ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LIMITED

(AHI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/17
1.2 AUD   +0.84%
05:59pADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING : Proposed issue of securities - AHI
PU
03:29pAdvanced Human Imaging Closes US IPO -- Shares Surge
MT
11/19Advanced Human Imaging Shares Fall in Stock Market Debut
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Human Imaging : Proposed issue of securities - AHI

11/23/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unquoted warrants exercisable for Nasdaq listed American

8,750,000

confirmed

Depositary Shares (ADSs)

AHI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

19,391,941

Proposed +issue date

24/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

85602111115

1.3

ASX issuer code

AHI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

1.6

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AHI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

16,100,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

USD - US Dollar

USD 0.75000

AUD equivalent to issue price amount per +security

1.010000

FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary

currency rate):

currency rate) Primary Currency rate

USD 0.74000000

AUD 1.00

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

seu

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

personal

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Yes

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted warrants exercisable for Nasdaq listed American

Depositary Shares (ADSs)

+Security type

Other

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

8,750,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

USD - US Dollar

USD 0.02000

AUD equivalent to issue price amount per +security 0.027000

FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate):

AUD 1.00

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate

USD 0.74000000

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

only

As stated in the Prospectus filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov

To view the filing, navigate to https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.htmland type in the ticker "AHI" in

the 'Company and Person Lookup' search bar.

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

useDetails of +securities proposed to be issued

For personal

ASX +security code and description

AHI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

3,010,410

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Settlement of convertible notes.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

2,283,960.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LIMITED
05:59pADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING : Proposed issue of securities - AHI
PU
03:29pAdvanced Human Imaging Closes US IPO -- Shares Surge
MT
11/19Advanced Human Imaging Shares Fall in Stock Market Debut
MT
11/19Advanced Human Imaging Prices US IPO at $10.50 Per Unit
MT
11/19ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
11/08Advanced Human Imaging Limited Provides Bearn / AHI Integration Completed and Now Integ..
CI
10/03Advanced Human Imaging Limited Provides an Update to Shareholders Regarding the Consume..
CI
09/30Advanced Human Imaging Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
09/24Advanced Human Imaging Limited Updates Shareholders with the Progress with Nexus Vita P..
CI
09/20ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING : Receives New Zealand Patent for Body Imaging Technology Suite; Sh..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,65 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
Net income 2021 -14,1 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net Debt 2021 0,14 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2020 133x
EV / Sales 2021 276x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advanced Human Imaging Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vlado Bosanac Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Richards Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Amar El-Sallam Chief Science Officer
Terence Stupple Chief Technology Officer
Nadine Amesz Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LIMITED-0.83%131
SNAP INC.-1.62%79 299
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-32.37%6 176
KAKAO GAMES CORP.109.57%6 083
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-28.69%4 728