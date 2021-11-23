Advanced Human Imaging : Proposed issue of securities - AHI
11/23/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
24/11/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unquoted warrants exercisable for Nasdaq listed American
8,750,000
confirmed
Depositary Shares (ADSs)
AHI
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
19,391,941
Proposed +issue date
24/11/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
85602111115
1.3
ASX issuer code
AHI
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
24/11/2021
1.6
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
AHI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
16,100,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
For
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
USD - US Dollar
USD 0.75000
AUD equivalent to issue price amount per +security
1.010000
FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary
currency rate):
currency rate) Primary Currency rate
USD 0.74000000
AUD 1.00
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o
of the proposed +securities are appropriate and
+securities on ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Yes
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unquoted warrants exercisable for Nasdaq listed American
Depositary Shares (ADSs)
+Security type
Other
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
8,750,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
USD - US Dollar
USD 0.02000
AUD equivalent to issue price amount per +security 0.027000
FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate):
AUD 1.00
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate
USD 0.74000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
As stated in the Prospectus filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov
