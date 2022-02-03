Advanced Human Imaging : Proposed issue of securities - AHI
02/03/2022 | 02:39am EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement 3/2/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
AHIAA
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS
840,000
PRICES
AHI
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2,000,000
Proposed +issue date 8/2/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
85602111115
1.3
ASX issuer code
AHI
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
3/2/2022
1.6
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
personal
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
AHIAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
140,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
For
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.10000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
AHI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
2,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares issued to directors under a contract for services following shareholder approval obtained on 31 January 2022.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
810,000.000000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
For
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
AHIAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 700,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Options issued to a director under a contract for services following shareholder approval obtained 31 January 2022.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.000001
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
P rt 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
8/2/2022
Pa t 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
For
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
140,000 Options at an exercise price of A$1.10 per Option.
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
