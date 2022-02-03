Log in
    AHI   AU0000139636

ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LIMITED

(AHI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:49 am
0.42 AUD   +3.70%
02/03ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
02/03ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING : Proposed issue of securities - AHI
PU
02/02Advanced Human Imaging Partners With Vertica Health
MT
Advanced Human Imaging : Proposed issue of securities - AHI

02/03/2022 | 02:39am EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 3/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

AHIAA

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS

840,000

PRICES

AHI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,000,000

Proposed +issue date 8/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

ADVANCED HUMAN IMAGING LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

85602111115

1.3

ASX issuer code

AHI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

3/2/2022

1.6

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AHIAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

140,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.10000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

only

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AHI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

2,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

personal

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares issued to directors under a contract for services following shareholder approval obtained on 31 January 2022.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

810,000.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

For

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AHIAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 700,000

Offer price details

only

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Options issued to a director under a contract for services following shareholder approval obtained 31 January 2022.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

use

0.000001

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

personal

P rt 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

8/2/2022

Pa t 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

For

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

140,000 Options at an exercise price of A$1.10 per Option.

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
