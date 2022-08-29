Advanced Info Service : AIS Business Brings Security Resilience to Thailand through Expanded Partnership with Cisco AIS Business will be Cisco's First Cloud Security Managed Service Provider in Thailand, driving cutting edge solutions for Thailand's business ecosystem

Bangkok, 29 August, 2022 - AIS Business is expanding its partnership with Cisco to enable businesses in Thailand to remain cyber resilient in a dynamic landscape. AIS will be the first service provider in Thailand to deliver Cisco Cloud Security Managed Services. The partnership builds on both parties' ambitions to help businesses navigate an evolving threat landscape as Thai businesses digitalize and new adversaries emerge.

As Cisco's first cloud security managed service partner in Thailand, AIS will provide Thai businesses with the ready capabilities to cope with cyber threats while cutting down on their operating and security costs. It offers a full stack of technologies to customers, from systems design and installation to device settings and monitoring for cybersecurity threats. The service includes consultation and troubleshooting cybersecurity issues with a team of professional experts who are available 24/7.

Tanapong Ittisakulchai, Head of AIS Business, said, "Today, our work in the business sector is now improving work formats to involve more digital tech in processes and deploying applications to boost productivity. Although digital services meet the needs of competition in the business sector, what then arises is an increasing trend of cyber-attacks. AIS Business, as a leader in digital solutions for the business sector, has sought out partners with the requisite expertise which can enable the business sector to cope with these challenges efficiently. On this occasion, we are very excited to be working with Cisco, a global cybersecurity leader. This is a huge step for AIS to provide a network with comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for business, enabling companies to save vast systems investment budgets, while comprehensively addressing cybersecurity issues."

Taveewat Chantaraseno, Managing Director, Cisco Thailand, said, ". Building security resilience for customers and helping them protect cloud systems with various devices and apps is foundational in today's digital era. These are the requirements of the modern enterprise, especially as businesses look to scale and stay agile in a hybrid work environment, where businesses need to focus on driving growth and agility while upholding their security posture. This partnership underlines Cisco's new security cloud strategy and its vision to deliver a unified platform for end-to-end security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We are delighted to work with AIS to offer cybersecurity services and solutions to businesses in Thailand."

The partnership builds on Cisco's leadership in cybersecurity coupled with AIS's expertise and aims to improve the cybersecurity readiness of Thai businesses with superior cyber security services. Find out more about AIS's security solutions here: https://business.ais.co.th/solution/security.html.