Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Advanced Info Service
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE

(ADVANC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-25
192.50 THB    0.00%
12:41aADVANCED INFO SERVICE : AIS Business Brings Security Resilience to Thailand through Expanded Partnership with Cisco AIS Business will be Cisco's First Cloud Security Managed Service Provider in Thailand, driving cutting edge solutions for Thailand's business ecosystem
PU
08/19SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ADVANC42C2301G to be traded on August 22, 2022
PU
08/19ADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Info Service : AIS Business Brings Security Resilience to Thailand through Expanded Partnership with Cisco AIS Business will be Cisco's First Cloud Security Managed Service Provider in Thailand, driving cutting edge solutions for Thailand's business ecosystem

08/29/2022 | 12:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bangkok, 29 August, 2022 - AIS Business is expanding its partnership with Cisco to enable businesses in Thailand to remain cyber resilient in a dynamic landscape. AIS will be the first service provider in Thailand to deliver Cisco Cloud Security Managed Services. The partnership builds on both parties' ambitions to help businesses navigate an evolving threat landscape as Thai businesses digitalize and new adversaries emerge.

As Cisco's first cloud security managed service partner in Thailand, AIS will provide Thai businesses with the ready capabilities to cope with cyber threats while cutting down on their operating and security costs. It offers a full stack of technologies to customers, from systems design and installation to device settings and monitoring for cybersecurity threats. The service includes consultation and troubleshooting cybersecurity issues with a team of professional experts who are available 24/7.

Tanapong Ittisakulchai, Head of AIS Business, said, "Today, our work in the business sector is now improving work formats to involve more digital tech in processes and deploying applications to boost productivity. Although digital services meet the needs of competition in the business sector, what then arises is an increasing trend of cyber-attacks. AIS Business, as a leader in digital solutions for the business sector, has sought out partners with the requisite expertise which can enable the business sector to cope with these challenges efficiently. On this occasion, we are very excited to be working with Cisco, a global cybersecurity leader. This is a huge step for AIS to provide a network with comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for business, enabling companies to save vast systems investment budgets, while comprehensively addressing cybersecurity issues."

Taveewat Chantaraseno, Managing Director, Cisco Thailand, said, ". Building security resilience for customers and helping them protect cloud systems with various devices and apps is foundational in today's digital era. These are the requirements of the modern enterprise, especially as businesses look to scale and stay agile in a hybrid work environment, where businesses need to focus on driving growth and agility while upholding their security posture. This partnership underlines Cisco's new security cloud strategy and its vision to deliver a unified platform for end-to-end security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We are delighted to work with AIS to offer cybersecurity services and solutions to businesses in Thailand."

The partnership builds on Cisco's leadership in cybersecurity coupled with AIS's expertise and aims to improve the cybersecurity readiness of Thai businesses with superior cyber security services. Find out more about AIS's security solutions here: https://business.ais.co.th/solution/security.html.

Disclaimer

AIS - Advanced Info Service pcl published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 04:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCED INFO SERVICE
12:41aADVANCED INFO SERVICE : AIS Business Brings Security Resilience to Thailand through Expand..
PU
08/19SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ADVANC42C2301G to be traded on August 22, 2022
PU
08/19ADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/18ADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Right adjustment of ADVA28C2208A
PU
08/18ADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Right adjustment of ADVA28C2210A
PU
08/18ADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Right adjustment of ADVANC28C2301A
PU
08/18ADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Right adjustment of ADVANC13P2211A
PU
08/18ADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Right adjustment of ADVANC13C2212A
PU
08/18ADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Right adjustment of ADVANC13C2211A
PU
08/18ADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Right adjustment of ADVA13C2209A
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADVANCED INFO SERVICE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 185 B 5 123 M 5 123 M
Net income 2022 27 286 M 755 M 755 M
Net Debt 2022 78 909 M 2 184 M 2 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 573 B 15 850 M 15 850 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 8 778
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart ADVANCED INFO SERVICE
Duration : Period :
Advanced Info Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED INFO SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 192,50 THB
Average target price 242,86 THB
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Kriengsak Wanichnatee Chief Technology Officer
Sanjay Andrew Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE-16.30%15 850
T-MOBILE US23.31%179 353
AT&T INC.-3.70%127 483
KDDI CORPORATION27.13%68 416
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.99%65 639
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.64%57 851