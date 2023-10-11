The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with AIS 5G to take a proactive stance in stimulating Thailand's tourism industry, aiming to close out the year 2023 with a grand campaign titled "Welcome Back to Thailand." This campaign offers tourists exceptional experiences and conveniences through the best-in-class digital services and communication systems in Thailand provided by AIS, through the use of the Amazing Thailand SIM. This collaboration reinforces AIS's position as the fastest network in Thailand, enhancing the overall travel experience with comprehensive privileges from leading premium lifestyle partners in Thailand. Additionally, it involves collaboration with top-tier online travel agents even before tourists embark on their journey to Thailand. Furthermore, this partnership serves as a reaffirmation of Thailand's image under the Amazing Thailand brand, making it even more recognizable.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific) Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said, "As per the policy direction of the Thai government to revitalize the country's economy through tourism, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has taken steps to emphasize the importance of facilitating ease of travel. This initiative aims to showcase Thailand's potential as a popular tourist destination worldwide. In the year 2023, Thailand welcomed over 20.3 million foreign tourists, with a significant resurgence observed from the Asian and Pacific markets, totaling approximately 14.7 million visitors, including those from China, Malaysia, and India. TAT has continuously reinforced this momentum by providing convenience through digital communication systems and services, supporting the travel behavior of modern tourists, ensuring their comfort and enhancing the online travel experience. This approach is seen as a valuable strategy in promoting Thai tourism during the end of 2023. TAT has partnered with Advance Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS), a leading telecommunications company with nationwide coverage and efficient internet service, through the "TAT x AIS 5G: Welcome Back to Thailand" campaign. Under this campaign, TAT is distributing one million mobile phone SIM cards, along with exclusive e-voucher privileges from partner organizations, to international travelers arriving in Thailand from 17 October 2023 to 31 March 2027. The distribution will be facilitated through the TAT Asia and South Pacific regional offices and serve as a marketing tool in collaboration with various international travel agencies, airlines, and associations. This initiative aims to provide tourists with an even more impressive travel experience from the moment they plan their trip to Thailand."

Mr. Pratthana Leelapanang, Chief Consumer Business Officer at AIS said, "The tourism sector is one of the most critical driving forces of the Thai economy. Therefore, as a digital service provider with the primary goal of developing the country's robust communication infrastructure, we are committed to supporting and facilitating the best possible tourist experience. This extends from the moment they set foot in Thailand to their entire stay in the country."

"From the current behavior of tourists, it is evident that they prefer to utilize services through digital channels for various aspects of their travel experience. This includes financial transactions, hotel reservations, shopping, and even government services. Additionally, there is a growing community of digital nomads who enjoy traveling and working from anywhere in the world. Therefore, having a seamless and smooth online connection is of utmost importance. We have never ceased to develop our digital technology infrastructure, including 5G, Fixed Broadband, and the highest-quality WiFi, ensuring comprehensive coverage in every corner of Thailand, especially in popular and lesser-known tourist destinations. This is the foundation of our collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for the "Welcome Back to Thailand" campaign. The campaign is centered around the core idea of keeping tourists connected throughout their stay in Thailand, made possible through the Amazing Thailand SIM. This SIM not only comes with a highly valuable package but also offers enhanced cooperation with our premium lifestyle partners. These partners cover various aspects of travelers' lifestyles and include names such as Bangkok Insurance, Central Group, Central Retail, Central Pattana, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Grab Thailand, King Power, Siam Piwat, Singha Park Chiang Rai, SIXT and TAGTHAi"

Mr. Pratthana emphasized, "A reliable communication network not only supports and enhances the convenience of the aforementioned tourists but also serves as a medium to promote our country through the perspective of these travelers, who share their experiences via social media. Importantly, AIS also affirms its commitment to providing a secure network for tourists during their time in Thailand by collaborating with the government to provide emergency warnings through mobile networks. This ensures confidence that traveling in Thailand is safe and secure. All of these measures are just the initial steps, and the private sector is ready to support the Thai tourism industry as the primary key driver in the revitalization of the tourism sector during the final quarter of this year, in the best way possible."

For international travelers planning to visit Thailand, you can participate in the "Welcome Back to Thailand" campaign through leading Online Travel Agents (OTAs) in your respective countries. When you purchase goods or services on these OTA platforms, you can receive a free Amazing Thailand SIM card. This SIM card provides high-speed internet with up to 8GB of data for a complimentary trial period. Additionally, with the Amazing Thailand SIM, you can access BBC NEWS and sports content via beIN SPORTS CONNECT through the AIS PLAY app. You can also redeem AIS 1 Point for free or discounted street food and shopping experiences at famous tourist destinations, such as Yaowarat Road, along with many other exclusive privileges. These privileges include travel insurance coverage worth up to 50,000 Baht, shopping discounts, accommodations at renowned hotels, and dining at well-known restaurants, all offered by leading partners that cover every aspect of your journey. This campaign will run from 17 October 2023 to 31 March 2027. For further details, please visit www.ais-amazingthailandsim.com.