BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's telecoms regulator has approved the acquisition of broadband internet provider Triple T Broadband by mobile operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) with conditions to protect consumers.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board approved the deal but issued requirements including keeping the lowest-priced packages available and ensuring quality, the watchdog said in a statement on Friday.

The deal was first announced in July 2022 when AIS said it planned to buy Triple T Broadband for 19.5 billion baht ($542.6 million).

After the acquisition is completed, AIS would become the biggest player in the fixed broadband market with 4.69 million users, exceeding the 3.8 million of the current market leader True, the Bangkok Post reported.

($1 = 35.94 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by David Holmes)