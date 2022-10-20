Thai telco regulator greenlights merger of True and DTAC with conditions
10/20/2022 | 10:16am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's telecommunications regulator acknowledged and approved the merger of the country's second and third largest mobile operators, True Corporation Pcl and Telenor ASA's Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC), on Thursday subject to conditions.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) said conditions included a price ceiling and price controls.
