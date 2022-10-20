Advanced search
    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE

(ADVANC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-10-18
185.50 THB   +0.27%
10:16aThai telco regulator greenlights merger of True and DTAC with conditions
RE
10/12Thai telco regulator's decision on $8.6 billion True-DTAC merger due next week
RE
08/29Advanced Info Service : AIS Business Brings Security Resilience to Thailand through Expanded Partnership with Cisco AIS Business will be Cisco's First Cloud Security Managed Service Provider in Thailand, driving cutting edge solutions for Thailand's business ecosystem
PU
Thai telco regulator greenlights merger of True and DTAC with conditions

10/20/2022 | 10:16am EDT
A woman speaks on a mobile phone as she stands next to the logo of True Corp in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's telecommunications regulator acknowledged and approved the merger of the country's second and third largest mobile operators, True Corporation Pcl and Telenor ASA's Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC), on Thursday subject to conditions.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) said conditions included a price ceiling and price controls.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE 0.27% 185.5 End-of-day quote.-19.35%
TELENOR ASA 1.66% 94.54 Real-time Quote.-32.90%
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION 2.19% 46.75 End-of-day quote.2.19%
TRUE CORPORATION 0.00% 5.15 End-of-day quote.7.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 184 B 4 819 M 4 819 M
Net income 2022 26 948 M 705 M 705 M
Net Debt 2022 91 085 M 2 382 M 2 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 562 B 14 698 M 14 698 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 8 778
Free-Float 32,9%
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED INFO SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 185,50 THB
Average target price 241,05 THB
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Kriengsak Wanichnatee Chief Technology Officer
Sanjay Andrew Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE-19.35%14 425
T-MOBILE US17.04%170 224
AT&T INC.-16.35%110 737
KDDI CORPORATION27.31%62 601
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.69%58 487
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.90%53 481