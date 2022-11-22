Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Advanced Info Service
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE

(ADVANC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-11-20
190.50 THB   +0.26%
01:55aThailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says
RE
01:36aThailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says
RE
11/16Singtel Thai Associate's Board OKs Acquisition of Thai Broadband Entities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thailand telecom merger faces delay, Norway's Telenor says

11/22/2022 | 01:55am EST
Illustration shows Telenor logo

OSLO (Reuters) - The planned merger of Thai telecoms firms DTAC and True Corporation will not take place as planned this year, but may still go ahead in the first quarter of 2023, DTAC's majority owner Telenor said on Tuesday.

Plans for a new industry leader in Thailand, with a market share of more than 50% of mobile subscribers, have been held up over competition concerns since they were announced in November last year.

The plan originally set a one year deadline for carrying out a voluntary tender offer that would allow the $8.6 billion merger to go ahead, but this condition was not met, Norway's Telenor said in a statement.

The Norwegian firm said it however still believed in the benefits of a deal, and that it continued to actively support an amalgamation of DTAC and CP Group's True.

"The parties aim to complete the transaction within the first quarter of 2023," it said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE 0.26% 190.5 End-of-day quote.-17.17%
TELENOR ASA 0.84% 99 Real-time Quote.-28.57%
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION 1.13% 44.75 End-of-day quote.-2.19%
TRUE CORPORATION 0.81% 4.98 End-of-day quote.4.18%
Financials
Sales 2022 185 B 5 090 M 5 090 M
Net income 2022 26 454 M 730 M 730 M
Net Debt 2022 101 B 2 788 M 2 788 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 567 B 15 625 M 15 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 8 778
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart ADVANCED INFO SERVICE
Duration : Period :
Advanced Info Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED INFO SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 190,50 THB
Average target price 238,80 THB
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Kriengsak Wanichnatee Chief Technology Officer
Sanjay Andrew Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE-17.17%15 625
T-MOBILE US28.32%185 167
AT&T INC.2.11%135 184
KDDI CORPORATION22.43%64 312
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.11.80%63 475
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.28%63 417