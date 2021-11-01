AIS-Google-MRT Let's welcome the city people come back to open up a new experience. While traveling with MRT 3D Routing via Google Lens on AIS 5G network for the first time in Thailand Just scan and see the whole immersive map with shop privileges.

November 1, 2021: AIS has recently joined hands with Google and MRT to originate a digital experience with Thailand's first Immersive technology welcome back to live in a new way for the city to experience another level of innovation on the AIS 5G network via MRT tickets, combined with Google Lens technology to create a 3D subway route. Experience the cutting edge of travel. Ready to create a colorful promotion to help entrepreneurs with technology in the New Normal era. Just scan the ticket through Google Lens and then enjoy the new experience with access to many special privileges from AIS at participating stores in the Metro Mall, where AIS customers can claim free limited-edition MRT tickets at ticket booths in all 4 MRT stations, including Sukhumvit Station, Chatuchak Part Station, Petchaburi Station and Rama 9 Station from today onwards.

Pratthana Leelapanang, Chief Consumer Business Officer at AIS said, "AIS has brought the potential of network technology to further the development by taking aim on AIS 5G, which contributes to predominantly connecting with experiences of digital lifestyles of customers in various dimensions. This collaboration between AIS Google and MRT reinforces the goal of being a true Digital Life Service Provider by bringing the potential of advanced technology and innovation to build a superior involvement for Thai people with the Immersive Experience on the AIS 5G network. By bringing the Immersive technology that works with Google Lens to create a new experience. Let the city life that during this period will begin to gradually return to working life. study normally Get convenience, fun, and excitement throughout the journey with MRT, as well as receive special privileges for AIS customers from shops in MRT's Metro Mall as well. Selling from a Real Time Promotion is more efficient than ever."

Mahir Sahin, Google's Director for Platforms & Ecosystems Partnerships in Southeast Asia said, "Providing helpful technologies to Thai people is one of our goals. Google Lens is a technology that will help produce a recreational and remarkable experience on smartphones. For the first time in Thailand, Google has teamed up with AIS and MRT to launch 3D Routing of MRT trains on MRT tickets. AIS customers can download Google Lens app and use it to scan a limited-edition MRT ticket, then the MRT route will be shown in 3D format. By doing so, AIS customers will have more enjoyable and exciting travel with the MRT transportation system."

Meanwhile, Witsuwat Amkaphet, Managing Director at Bangkok Metro Networks Limited (BMN) said, "At present, BMN has an area to manage including management of mass transit media and billboards in the train system. All 38 MRT Blue Line stations and 54 MRT trains. Shop area in Metro Mall, all 9 stations: Kamphaeng Phet Station, Chatuchak Park Station, Phahon Yothin Station, Lat Phrao Station (Park and Ride Building), Cultural Center Station, Rama 9 Station, Phetchaburi Station, Sukhumvit Station, Khlong Toei Station, and event spaces in the MRT system covering Bangkok. and almost all perimeter Making the travel of the people more convenient, safe and easier to connect with different brands and services. used to facilitate passengers This is one of the things that we are constantly evolving. By collaborating to create new experiences with AIS and Google, passengers will not only get the immersive experience of traveling with the MRT, but can also help them plan trips to their destinations easier with 3D maps and real-time reporting. Real-time, which in the future that MRT will open new routes We will also update new routes in 3D format for passengers. Get the full experience In addition, the card can also be scanned with Google Lens to receive special promotions from stores in Metro Malls, shopping, tasting, chilling shops in MRT stations from this collaboration. All of this comes from the concept of The Happy Commercial Hub Of MRT, which we intend to do especially for MRT passengers."."

AIS customers can now enjoy the Immersive experience by showing your smartphone screen with the AIS 5G network symbol on at the ticket booths of all four MRT stations, including Sukhumvit Station, Chatuchak Station, Petchaburi Station. and Rama 9 Station from 1 November onwards.