Advanced Info Service Public : AIS sustainability report 2021

Expanding from the Prowess in Mobile Service to Digital Innovation for Social Development and Sustainable Environmental Stewardship Driving Digital Economy AIS continues expanding its 5G network across Thailand with a coverage in key areas of 77 provinces. To further utilize the potential of 5G during the COVID-19 outbreak, AIS employed 5G technology to support medical and public health services. Chief among them included the use of artificial intelligence-assisted CT imaging of the lungs at Chulabhorn Royal Academy, and the development of UVC Moving CoBot in collaboration with Mahidol University, using 5G technology for the remote control of vehicles and for processing via IoT. These 5G-enabled medical solutions help facilitate the work of medical workers as well as minimize the transmission risk of COVID-19 among patients and medical workers. AIS also pledges to expand the network infrastructure and offer digital solutions to accommodate work from home efficiently while supporting the operations of organizations to enable the economic sector to move ahead backed by a cyber security system that meets international standards. Added to this was the enhancement of threat hunting capabilities in response to the significant increase in cybersecurity threats with the focus on pro-active threat hunting to reduce hunting time and allow for faster management of threats. Providing Digital Access to Everyone in Society Through the program 'AIS Academy for Thais, Mission to drive digital society', AIS provides digital access via the online learning platform LearnDi, enabling every Thai to access a wealth of knowledge during the time

when social distancing has made classroom learning challenging. Apart from providing access to online learning materials for young people, the program allows workers as well as educators to develop multiple skills through various projects. For instance, the Educators Thailand and the Tutors programs are dedicated to enhancing the digital skills of educators, empowering them to embed technology in their teaching methods whereas the Digital Library program provides opportunities for students in distant areas to access knowledge via different digital media. On top of this is The Career Development by Aunjai Volunteers, a workshop that provides several occupational training courses for those interested and who can then earn a living during the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, AIS has continued to develop the Aor Sor Mor online application to support the public health operations during the COVID-19 outbreak efficiently, allowing Thai people to access fundamental health services more inclusively and gain greater access to digital platform as a means to reduce the digital divide in Thai society. In 2021, a total 4.58 million households benefited from the Aor Sor Mor online application. Making Environmental Commitment AIS has carried out various core energy efficiency projects. Examples include the use of big data analysis to study customers' usage behavior together with managing channels and energy use in response to customers' usage patterns in an endeavor to deliver excellent service quality. We also resolve to promote the use of renewable energy by installing solar panels at another 2,744 base stations, reducing GHG emissions more than 8,000 tCO2c. Realizing that digital technology and smart solution businesses have a role to play in enhancing energy efficiency and reducing GHG emissions, AIS has continued to build on its expertise to develop smart solution services to address the needs of enterprise