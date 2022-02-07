Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ADVANC)
Advanced Info Service Public : Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)

02/07/2022 | 06:20am EST
Date/Time
07 Feb 2022 18:09:04
Headline
Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)
Symbol
ADVANC
Source
ADVANC
Full Detailed News 
                
                      Financial Statement (F45)
             ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                      (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                      Yearly
                                     Audited
           Ending                  31 December
            Year                2021         2020
  Profit (loss)             26,922,146   27,434,360
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                      9.05         9.23
                         


Type of report
      Unqualified opinion

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Mr.Tee Seeumpornroj )
                                    Chief Finance Officer
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AIS - Advanced Info Service pcl published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 11:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 175 B 5 307 M 5 307 M
Net income 2021 26 788 M 811 M 811 M
Net Debt 2021 74 717 M 2 262 M 2 262 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 654 B 19 806 M 19 806 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 8 778
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 220,00 THB
Average target price 237,95 THB
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Weng Cheong Hui President & Chief Operating Officer
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Surasak Vajasit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.35%19 806
AT&T INC.-2.11%171 955
T-MOBILE US4.28%151 080
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-4.05%77 347
KDDI CORPORATION11.57%72 581
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.77%58 876