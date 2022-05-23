Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ADVANC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-19
218.00 THB   +0.46%
01:56aADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI
PU
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/10Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Info Service Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI

05/23/2022 | 01:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 11 DWs issued by KGI

Security Symbol:

ADVA13C2206A, AP13C2206A, CBG13C2206B, GLOB13C2206A, HANA13C2206A,

JMAR13C2206A, OR13C2206A, RS13C2206A, SCGP13C2206A, SING13C2206B,

THAN13C2206A

Announcement Details

Right exercise of DW

Subject

Notification the Final Exercise of securities

Date announced

23-May-2022

Exercise date

13-Jun-2022

Book-closing date of DW

13-Jun-2022

Last trading date

08-Jun-2022

Date of post "SP" sign

From 09-Jun-2022 to 13-Jun-2022

Name of securities

Exercise price (baht per share)

Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :

underlying securities)

ADVA13C2206A

29.47244

: 1.00

274.071

AP13C2206A

4.29369

: 1.00

12.213

CBG13C2206B

7.92581

: 1.00

128.796

GLOB13C2206A

3.02966

: 1.00

22.533

HANA13C2206A

9.29714

: 1.00

90.277

JMAR13C2206A

9.82994

: 1.00

68.808

OR13C2206A

2.48188

: 1.00

31.272

RS13C2206A

3.43041

: 1.00

23.523

SCGP13C2206A

6.45661

: 1.00

81.453

SING13C2206B

7.92393

: 1.00

57.943

THAN13C2206A

0.67283

: 1.00

5.383

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate

  1. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  2. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
  3. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AIS - Advanced Info Service pcl published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01:56aADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of ..
PU
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, ..
CI
05/10Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 202..
CI
05/10Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
04/29ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC : Progress of legal dispute between DPC and NT on the claim f..
PU
04/22SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ADVA01C2209A to be traded on April 25, 2022
PU
04/21ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of ..
PU
04/21ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of ..
PU
04/20SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ADVA28C2208A to be traded on April 21, 2022
PU
04/20SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ADVA41C2208A to be traded on April 21, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 186 B 5 412 M 5 412 M
Net income 2022 28 578 M 830 M 830 M
Net Debt 2022 67 070 M 1 949 M 1 949 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 648 B 18 835 M 18 835 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 8 778
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 218,00 THB
Average target price 247,05 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somchai Lertsutiwong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Weng Cheong Hui President & Chief Operating Officer
Tee Seeumpornroj Chief Financial Officer
Kan Trakulhoon Chairman
Surasak Vajasit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.22%18 835
T-MOBILE US8.67%158 002
AT&T INC.9.81%146 041
KDDI CORPORATION34.62%77 990
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.26%68 282
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-3.72%66 729