Advanced Info Service Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 9 DWs issued by MACQ
04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 12:58:12
Headline
Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 9 DWs issued by MACQ
Symbol
ADVA28C2205A
Source
MACQ
Full Detailed News
Right exercise of DW
Subject : Notification the Final Exercise of
securities
Date announced : 21-Apr-2022
Exercise date : 10-May-2022
Book-closing date of DW : 10-May-2022
Last trading date : 05-May-2022
Date of post "SP" sign : From 06-May-2022 to 10-May-2022
Name of securities : ADVA28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 247.548
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 35.36399 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : BEM28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 10.154
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 2.08035 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : CPAL28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 78.00
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 7 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : CRC28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 40.00
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 9 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : GULF28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 47.582
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 11.3998 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : MINT28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 33.00
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 11 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : PTT28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 43.114
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 8.81887 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : SCGP28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 73.507
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 9.93333 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : TASC28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 20.082
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 4.87705 : 1
underlying securities)
Remark :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange
rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange
rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Noppadon Duangthipnest
Information
Position : Director
AIS - Advanced Info Service pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:06 UTC.