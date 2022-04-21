Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ADVANC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-19
216.00 THB   +0.47%
02:15aADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 9 DWs issued by MACQ
PU
04/20SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ADVA28C2208A to be traded on April 21, 2022
PU
04/20SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ADVA41C2208A to be traded on April 21, 2022
PU
Advanced Info Service Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 9 DWs issued by MACQ

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 12:58:12
Headline
Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 9 DWs issued by MACQ
Symbol
ADVA28C2205A
Source
MACQ
Full Detailed News 
                Right exercise of DW


Subject                                  : Notification the Final Exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 21-Apr-2022
Exercise date                            : 10-May-2022
Book-closing date of DW                  : 10-May-2022
Last trading date                        : 05-May-2022
Date of post "SP" sign                   : From 06-May-2022 to 10-May-2022

Name of securities                       : ADVA28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 247.548
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 35.36399 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : BEM28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 10.154
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 2.08035 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : CPAL28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 78.00
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 7 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : CRC28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 40.00
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 9 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : GULF28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 47.582
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 11.3998 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : MINT28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 33.00
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 11 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : PTT28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 43.114
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 8.81887 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : SCGP28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 73.507
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 9.93333 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : TASC28C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 20.082
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 4.87705 : 1
underlying securities)




Remark                                   :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense 
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange 
rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange 
rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Noppadon Duangthipnest
Information
Position                                 : Director


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AIS - Advanced Info Service pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
