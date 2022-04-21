Advanced Info Service Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 9 DWs issued by MACQ

Right exercise of DW Subject : Notification the Final Exercise of securities Date announced : 21-Apr-2022 Exercise date : 10-May-2022 Book-closing date of DW : 10-May-2022 Last trading date : 05-May-2022 Date of post "SP" sign : From 06-May-2022 to 10-May-2022 Name of securities : ADVA28C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 247.548 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 35.36399 : 1 underlying securities) Name of securities : BEM28C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 10.154 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 2.08035 : 1 underlying securities) Name of securities : CPAL28C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 78.00 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 7 : 1 underlying securities) Name of securities : CRC28C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 40.00 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 9 : 1 underlying securities) Name of securities : GULF28C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 47.582 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 11.3998 : 1 underlying securities) Name of securities : MINT28C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 33.00 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 11 : 1 underlying securities) Name of securities : PTT28C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 43.114 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 8.81887 : 1 underlying securities) Name of securities : SCGP28C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 73.507 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 9.93333 : 1 underlying securities) Name of securities : TASC28C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 20.082 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 4.87705 : 1 underlying securities) Remark : 1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index : Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index : Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate 2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition. 3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker. Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Noppadon Duangthipnest Information Position : Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.