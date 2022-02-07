Advanced Info Service Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting
02/07/2022
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 07-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 24-Mar-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 09 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 21-Feb-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 18-Feb-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : Vibhavadee Ballroom, lobby level,
Centara Grand Central Plaza Ladprao,1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok
Remark :
The meeting's agenda shall be as follow;
Agenda 1 To acknowledge the Board of Directors' report on operating results
2021
Agenda 2 To approve the statements of financial position and statements of
income for the year ended 31 December 2021
Agenda 3 To approve the allocation of 2021 net profits as dividend
Agenda 4 To approve the appointment of the Company's external auditors and
the audit fee for 2022
Agenda 5 To approve the appointment of directors replacing those retired by
rotation in 2022
Agenda 6 To approve the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the year
2022
Agenda 7 To approve the amendments to Articles of Association on Authorized
Directors
Agenda 8 Other business (if any)
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 07-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 21-Feb-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 18-Feb-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 4.24
Par value (baht) : 1.00
Payment date : 19-Apr-2022
Paid from :
Operating period from 01-Jul-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
Remark :
This dividend payment is subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting
of Shareholders for 2022
______________________________________________________________________
