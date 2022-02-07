Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ADVANC)
Advanced Info Service Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting

02/07/2022 | 06:20am EST
Date/Time
07 Feb 2022 18:07:12
Headline
Resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting
Symbol
ADVANC
Source
ADVANC
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 07-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 24-Mar-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 09 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 21-Feb-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 18-Feb-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Vibhavadee Ballroom, lobby level,   
Centara Grand Central Plaza Ladprao,1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok
Remark                                   :
The meeting's agenda shall be as follow;
Agenda 1    To acknowledge the Board of Directors' report on operating results 
2021
Agenda 2    To approve the statements of financial position and statements of 
income for the year ended 31 December 2021
Agenda 3    To approve the allocation of 2021 net profits as dividend
Agenda 4    To approve the appointment of the Company's external auditors and 
the audit fee for 2022
Agenda 5    To approve the appointment of directors replacing those retired by 
rotation in 2022
Agenda 6    To approve the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the year 
2022
Agenda 7    To approve the amendments to Articles of Association on Authorized 
Directors
Agenda 8    Other business (if any)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 07-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 21-Feb-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 18-Feb-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 4.24
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 19-Apr-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jul-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

Remark                                   :
This dividend payment is subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting 
of Shareholders for 2022
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AIS - Advanced Info Service pcl published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 11:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
