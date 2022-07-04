Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVANC   TH0268010Z03

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ADVANC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-30
197.50 THB   +1.54%
01:35aThailand's largest telco AIS plans $900 million broadband expansion
RE
07/03Advanced Info Service to Spend Over $900 Million to Buy Stakes in Broadband Companies
DJ
07/03ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PUBLIC : Acquisition of TTTBB and investment units in JASIF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thailand's largest telco AIS plans $900 million broadband expansion

07/04/2022 | 01:35am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), plans to invest 32.4 billion baht ($908.84 million) to acquire Triple T Broadband and units held by the JASIF infrastructure fund, AIS said on Monday.

"This acquisition will enhance consumer access ... by improving broadband inclusion in new areas targeting the up-country and non-city areas," Chief Financial Officer Tee Seeumpornroj said in a stock exchange filing.

AIS said it plans to buy Triple T Broadband for 19.5 billion baht and purchase 19% of JASIF for 12.9 billion baht.

The investment plan comes as rival operators True Corporation Pcl and Telenor ASA's Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC) seek to merge their operations, pending regulatory approval.

The AIS announcement sent Thai telecommunication shares up. AIS gained 2.28% at 0400 GMT, while True and DTAC climbed 0.43% and 1.12%, respectively, compared with a 0.46% decline in the benchmark index. JAISF shares fell 4.7%.

AIS said the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the first quarter next year.

($1 = 35.6500 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
