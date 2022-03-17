Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman : Announce the subscription base date and related schedule of 2021 cash capital increase(Supplement issue price and banks designated to collect and deposit)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company for record date:2022/03/17 2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No): No 3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/03/17 4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance of shares:2021/12/10 5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued: NT$100,000,000,with 10,000,000 shares. 6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:NA 7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:NA 8.Par Value per share:NT$10 9.Issue price:NT$60 per share（Supplementary） 10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:15% of new shares issued, 1,500,000 shares 11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders: 75% of the total number of new shares issued by the capital increase, amounting to 7,500,000 shares, shall be subscribed by the original shareholders in accordance with the proportion of shares held by the original shareholders in the register shareholders list on the base date of the share subscription. Based on the Company's current number of shares issued,60,000,000 shares,per 1000 shares can subscribe for 125 shares. The number of shares that can be subscribed for per 1000 shares calculated, if the employees' stock option is converted into common shares or the treasury shares are bought back, it will affect the total amount of outstanding circulating shares. Thus the number of shares that can be subscribed for per 1000 shares will change. It is proposed to authorize the chairman to handle the correction of share subscription rate. 12.Method for public sale and no.of shares: 10% of new shares issued, 1,000,000 shares. 13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:When the original shareholder subscribes for fractional shares,the shareholder can approach the stock affairs agent of the company for patchwork within five days from the date of suspension of transfer. If there are fractional shares not have been patched up, also shares unsubscribed by original shareholders and employees or subscription is insufficient or overdue,all such remaining shares combined are proposed to authorize the chairman to negotiate with specific persons to subscribe at the issue price. 14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as existing common shares. 15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:Repayment the bank loan and enrich working capital. 16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/04/01 17.Last date before book closure:2022/03/27 18.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28 19.Book closure ending date:2022/04/01 20.Payment period:2022/04/08~2022/05/09 21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: 2022/03/17 22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds: Taoyuan Branch of Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank.（Supplementary） 23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds: Eastern Taoyuan Branch of Sunny Bank.（Supplementary） 24.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The Company's cash capital increase has been approved by Financial Supervisory Commission R.O.C (Taiwan) in Financial Supervisory Securities Auditing Document No.1110333724,Mar.8,2022. (2)The actual issue price of the cash capital increase is proposed to authorize the chairman to calculate the simple arithmetic average of the closing price of the common stock on the previous one, three and five trading days of the reference pricing date. And the issue price should not be less than 70% after deducting the ex-right (or capital reduction and ex-right) and ex-dividend of share price.It is proposed to authorize the chairman to calculate the issue price within the range of 70% to 100% of the average share price in accordance with the above provisions, taking into account the conditions of the issuance market. (3)Regarding the issue conditions of the cash capital increase, reference date of the cash capital increase, issue price and other related unfinished matters, if amended by the competent authority or the provisions of the law and the objective environment changes,the chairman is fully authorized to handle these matters.