Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman : Announce the subscription base date and related schedule of 2021 cash capital increase(Supplement issue price and banks designated to collect and deposit)

Announce the subscription base date and related
schedule of 2021 cash capital increase(Supplement issue
price and banks designated to collect and deposit)
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision
by the Company for record date:2022/03/17
2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No):
No
3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/03/17
4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance
of shares:2021/12/10
5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued:
NT$100,000,000,with 10,000,000 shares.
6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:NA
7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:NA
8.Par Value per share:NT$10
9.Issue price:NT$60 per share（Supplementary）
10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:15% of new shares issued,
1,500,000 shares
11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:
75% of the total number of new shares issued by the capital increase,
amounting to 7,500,000 shares, shall be subscribed by the original
shareholders in accordance with the proportion of shares held by the
original shareholders in the register shareholders list on the base date of
the share subscription. Based on the Company's current number of shares
issued,60,000,000 shares,per 1000 shares can subscribe for 125 shares. The
number of shares that can be subscribed for per 1000 shares calculated, if
the employees' stock option is converted into common shares or the treasury
shares are bought back, it will affect the total amount of outstanding
circulating shares. Thus the number of shares that can be subscribed for per
1000 shares will change. It is proposed to authorize the chairman to handle
the correction of share subscription rate.
12.Method for public sale and no.of shares:
10% of new shares issued, 1,000,000 shares.
13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:When the original shareholder subscribes for fractional
shares,the shareholder can approach the stock affairs agent of the company
for patchwork within five days from the date of suspension of transfer. If
there are fractional shares not have been patched up, also shares
unsubscribed by original shareholders and employees or subscription is
insufficient or overdue,all such remaining shares combined are proposed to
authorize the chairman to negotiate with specific persons to subscribe at the
issue price.
14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:Same as existing common
shares.
15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:Repayment the
bank loan and enrich working capital.
16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/04/01
17.Last date before book closure:2022/03/27
18.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28
19.Book closure ending date:2022/04/01
20.Payment period:2022/04/08~2022/05/09
21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
2022/03/17
22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
Taoyuan Branch of Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank.（Supplementary）
23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
Eastern Taoyuan Branch of Sunny Bank.（Supplementary）
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The Company's cash capital increase has been approved by Financial
Supervisory Commission R.O.C (Taiwan) in Financial Supervisory Securities
Auditing Document No.1110333724,Mar.8,2022.
(2)The actual issue price of the cash capital increase is proposed to
authorize the chairman to calculate the simple arithmetic average of the
closing price of the common stock on the previous one, three and five
trading days of the reference pricing date. And the issue price should not
be less than 70% after deducting the ex-right (or capital reduction and
ex-right) and ex-dividend of share price.It is proposed to authorize the
chairman to calculate the issue price within the range of 70% to 100% of the
average share price in accordance with the above provisions, taking into
account the conditions of the issuance market.
(3)Regarding the issue conditions of the cash capital increase, reference
date of the cash capital increase, issue price and other related unfinished
matters, if amended by the competent authority or the provisions of the law
and the objective environment changes,the chairman is fully authorized to
handle these matters.
