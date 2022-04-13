Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman : Announced the resolution of the board of directors on behalf of the subsidiary Advanced Lithium Elect-rochemistry Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/13 2.Source of capital increase funds:Parent Co. 100% Cash Injection 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):NA 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): NT$431,528,750,with 43,152,875 shares. 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:NA 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:NA 7.Par value per share:NTD 10. 8.Issue price:NTD 10 per share. 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees: Article 15 (2) of the Foreign Investment Regulations may not be applied. Article 267 of the Companies Act shall be retained. A certain percentage of shares are subject to the provisions of the company's employees.It is subscribed by the original shareholder according to the shareholding ratio in the shareholder list on the basis of the subscription date. 10.Number of shares publicly sold:NA 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders: It is subscribed by the original shareholder according to the shareholding ratio in the shareholder list on the basis of the subscription date. 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: These shares for subscription by designated persons. 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Same of common shares. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: Business operation and repay bank loan. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: Under the authorization of board directors, chairman will be able to determine all issues related to this common stocks issuing.