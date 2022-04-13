Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5227   KYG0100G1064

ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5227)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman : Announced the resolution of the board of directors on behalf of the subsidiary Advanced Lithium Elect-rochemistry Co., Ltd.

04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry(KY)Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 15:58:06
Subject 
 Announced the resolution of the board of directors
on behalf of the subsidiary  Advanced Lithium
Elect-rochemistry Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/13
2.Source of capital increase funds:Parent Co. 100% Cash Injection
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration
  (Yes, please state issuance period/No):NA
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
 issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
 capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
NT$431,528,750,with 43,152,875 shares.
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:NA
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:NA
7.Par value per share:NTD 10.
8.Issue price:NTD 10 per share.
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:
Article 15 (2) of the Foreign Investment Regulations may not be applied.
Article 267 of the Companies Act shall be retained.
A certain percentage of shares are subject to the provisions of the
company's employees.It is subscribed by the original shareholder according
to the shareholding ratio in the shareholder list on the basis of the
subscription date.
10.Number of shares publicly sold:NA
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock
dividends to existing shareholders:
It is subscribed by the original shareholder according to the shareholding
ratio in the shareholder list on the basis of the subscription date.
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares
unsubscripted for by the deadline:
These shares for subscription by designated persons.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Same of common shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
Business operation and repay bank loan.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Under the authorization of board directors, chairman will be able to
determine all issues related to this common stocks issuing.

Disclaimer

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
04:05aADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announced the resolution of the board of directors ..
PU
04:05aADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announcement pursuant to Regulations Governing Loan..
PU
04:05aADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announcement of The company decided to participate ..
PU
03/28Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
03/28THE SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TO CO : Hybrid shareholders' meetings)
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announcement of the company's 2021 consolidated fin..
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announce resignation of member of the audit committ..
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announce the resignation of the independent directo..
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : On behalf of important subsidiary Advanced Lithium ..
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : On behalf of important subsidiary Advanced Lithium ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 4 476 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sheng Shih Chang Chairman & General Manager
Mei Fang Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei Min Shen Independent Director
I Yun Chang Independent Director
Hsuan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.-23.88%154
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-19.73%172 854
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%78 400
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-39.24%21 423
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-11.46%8 255
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-41.70%7 815