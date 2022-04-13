Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5227   KYG0100G1064

ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5227)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman : Announcement of The company decided to participate in the capital increase by cash of the Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.

04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry(KY)Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 15:55:42
Subject 
 Announcement of The company decided to participate
in the capital increase by cash of the Advanced Lithium
Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares,
 the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,
e.g., dividend yield, etc.):
Common stock of Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/13
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Volume：43,152,875 shares.
unit price：NT$10
total monetary amount of the transaction：NT$431,528,750.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company
(if the trading counterparty is a natural person and
furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name
of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):Subsidiary
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing
the related party as trading counterparty and the
identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous
date and monetary value of transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been an related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors'
 rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed
creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related
party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's
rights, currently being disposed of, over such related
party:NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in
cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally
deferred, the status of recognition shall be listed and
 explained):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:
According to cash capital increase schedule.
10.The manner in which the current transaction was
decided, the reference basis for the decision on price,
and the decision-making unit:Board of Directors
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities
acquired or disposed of:NTD 2.70.
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current
transaction), their monetary value, shareholding percentage,
 and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges),
 as of the present moment:
volume：198,800,000 shares
amount：NT$2,540,043 thousands.
shareholding percentage：100%
any restriction of rights：NA
13.Ratio of securities investment (including the current
 transaction) to the total assets and shareholder's equity
 of the parent company on the latest financial statements,
 and the operating capital on the latest financial statements,
 as of the present moment:
total assets percentage：231.95%
shareholder's equity percentage：511.33%
operating capital：NT$86,135 thousands.
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Subsidiary working captial needs and repay bank loan.
16.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current
 transaction:NA
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:Yes
18.Date of the Board of Directors' resolution:2022/04/13
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/04/13
20.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness
 regarding the current transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.License no.of the CPA:NA
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
04:05aADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announced the resolution of the board of directors ..
PU
04:05aADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announcement pursuant to Regulations Governing Loan..
PU
04:05aADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announcement of The company decided to participate ..
PU
03/28Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
03/28THE SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TO CO : Hybrid shareholders' meetings)
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announcement of the company's 2021 consolidated fin..
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announce resignation of member of the audit committ..
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : Announce the resignation of the independent directo..
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : On behalf of important subsidiary Advanced Lithium ..
PU
03/25ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY CA : On behalf of important subsidiary Advanced Lithium ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 4 476 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sheng Shih Chang Chairman & General Manager
Mei Fang Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei Min Shen Independent Director
I Yun Chang Independent Director
Hsuan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.-23.88%154
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-19.73%172 854
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%78 400
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-39.24%21 423
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-11.46%8 255
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-41.70%7 815