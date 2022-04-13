Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5227   KYG0100G1064

ADVANCED LITHIUM ELECTROCHEMISTRY (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5227)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman : Announcement pursuant to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds/Making of Endorsements/Guarantees, Article25 P1 Section1,2,3,4.

04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry(KY)Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 15:54:24
Subject 
 Announcement pursuant to Regulations Governing
Loaning of Funds/Making of Endorsements/Guarantees,
Article25 P1 Section1,2,3,4.
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/13
2.For the company for whom the endorsements
/guarantees were made(1)Company name(2)Its
relationship with the Company providing endorsements/
guarantees(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD)(4)The original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(5)he amount
of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD)(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees
as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD)(7)The actual
loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/
guarantees were made (thousand NTD)(8)The reason for
 the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Company name:Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co.,Ltd.
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/
   guarantees:100% owned subsidiary
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
   993,498
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
   574,129
(5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
  (thousand NTD):0
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the dateof occurrence
  (thousand NTD):574,129
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/
  guarantees were made (thousand NTD):487,766
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
  The original bank loan amount is renewed for another one year.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for
whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content:No
(2)Value (thousand NTD):N.A.
4.For the latest financial statements of the company
for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD):1,556,471
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,282,746
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the
(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition:The date when the term of the contract expires,the principal
   and interest of the guaranteed bank loan are paid off or other discharge
   of the guarantee liability has been completed.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD):993,498
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of
the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):574,129
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees provided by
A as a percentage of the public company's net worth
on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:115.58%
9.The aggregate amount of long-term investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended
to others as a percentage of the public company's net
worth on the latest financial statements:200.04%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The original bank loan amount is renewed for another one year.

Disclaimer

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
