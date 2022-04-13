Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman : Announcement pursuant to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds/Making of Endorsements/Guarantees, Article25 P1 Section1,2,3,4.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/13 2.For the company for whom the endorsements /guarantees were made(1)Company name(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/ guarantees(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/ guarantees (thousand NTD)(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(5)he amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD)(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/ guarantees were made (thousand NTD)(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Company name:Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co.,Ltd. (2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/ guarantees:100% owned subsidiary (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 993,498 (4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 574,129 (5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):0 (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD):574,129 (7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/ guarantees were made (thousand NTD):487,766 (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: The original bank loan amount is renewed for another one year. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD): (1)Content:No (2)Value (thousand NTD):N.A. 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD):1,556,471 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,282,746 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the (1)Condition(2)Date: (1)Condition:The date when the term of the contract expires,the principal and interest of the guaranteed bank loan are paid off or other discharge of the guarantee liability has been completed. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/ guarantees (thousand NTD):993,498 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):574,129 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees provided by A as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:115.58% 9.The aggregate amount of long-term investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:200.04% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The original bank loan amount is renewed for another one year.