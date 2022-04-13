Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman : Subsidiary Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry(HK) Co.,Ltd. according to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds of Endorsements,Article22 P1 Section1,2,3

Subsidiary Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry(HK)
Co.,Ltd. according to Regulations Governing Loaning of
Funds of Endorsements,Article22 P1 Section1,2,3
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/13
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name:Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry(China Shanghai)Co.,Ltd.
(2)Relationship with lender:Subsidiaries
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):197,080
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):105,000
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:105,000
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Operation needs and the resolution
of the board of directors to convert the overdue amounts into loans.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content:No
(2)Value (thousand NTD):N.A.
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD):481,203
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-571,164
5.Method of calculation of interest:
The resolution of the board of directors agreed that it was an interest
free loan.
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition:Repayment in installments or at maturity.
(2)Date:Repayment in installments or at maturity.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):105,000
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:21.14%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:Subsidiary its own.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.
Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.