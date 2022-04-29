Advanced Medical : Annual Report – 2021

1 Constant currency removes the eﬀect of currency movements by re-translating the current year's performance at the previous year's exchange rates.

2 Adjusted proﬁt before tax is shown before exceptional items which were £nil (2020: £0.8 million, 2019: £1.1 million), amortisation of acquired intangible assets which was

£3.2 million (2020: £2.3 million, 2019: £1.7 million) and long-term liability expense of £0.4 million (2020: £0.2 million, 2019: credit of £0.3 million) as deﬁned in the Financial Review. Adjusted operating margin is shown before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangible assets.