Advanced Medical : Annual Report – 2021

Contents
Company Overview
Governance
1 Highlights
52 Board of Directors
-
96 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
2 Our Business Model
54 Senior Management Team
4 Why Invest in AMS
56 Corporate Governance Report
-
97 Notes Forming Part of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Strategic Report
-
131 Company Statement of Financial Position
-
132 Company Statement of Changes in Equity
-
133 Notes to the Company Financial Statements
-
12 Strategy in Action
81
Directors' Report
-
139 Five Year Summary
-
20 Key Performance Indicators
-
22 Operating Review - Surgical Business Unit
Financial Statements
-
24 Operating Review - Woundcare Business Unit
-
139 Alternative Performance Measures
-
140 Advisors
OVERVIEW
Highlights
|
Group revenue (£ million)
|
Diluted earnings per share (p)
|
Adjusted2 proﬁt before tax (%)
|
£108.6m
|
8.01p
|
23.6%
|
2020: £86.8m Change: +25%
|
2020: 3.94p Change: +103%
|
2020: 15.4% Change: +8.2pp
|
(+29% at constant currency1)
|
2019: 8.72p
|
2019: 26.0%
|
2019: £102.4m
|
Proﬁt before tax (%)
|
Adjusted2 diluted earnings per share (p)
|
Net operating cash ﬂow (£ million)
|
20.2%
|
9.66p
|
£31.0m
|
2020: 11.6% Change: +8.6pp
|
2020: 5.44p Change: +78%
|
2020: £21.5m Change: +44%
|
2019: 23.7%
|
2019: 9.83p
|
2019: £21.7m
|
Proﬁt before tax (£ million)
|
Net cash3 (£ million)
|
Adjusted2 proﬁt before tax (£ million)
|
£22.0m
|
£73.0m
|
£25.6m
|
2020: £10.1m Change: +118%
|
2020: £53.8m Change: +36%
|
2020: £13.4m Change: +92%
|
2019: £24.3m
|
2019: £64.1m
|
2019: £26.6m
|
Proposed full-year dividend per share (p)
|
1.95p
|
2020: 1.70p Change: +15%
|
2019: 1.55p
|
Post-period end
AMS is pleased to report strong ﬁnancial performance in line with expectations and signiﬁcant regulatory and clinical progress as it continues to invest in its portfolio of next-generation products.
Financial
-
• Strong performances across all key product categories and territories as volumes rebuild towards pre-pandemic levels.
-
• Investment in R&D increased to £9.3 million (2020: £7.9 million), representing 8.6% of revenues, progressing key projects.
-
• Surgical Business Unit revenues increased to £64.6 million (2020: £50.2 million).
-
• Woundcare Business Unit revenues increased to £44.0 million (2020: £36.6 million).
-
• Global LiquiBand® sales increased to £33.1 million (2020: £22.8 million), with especially strong growth in the US.
Operational
-
• Seal-G® and Seal-G® MIST clinical study progressing well with approximately 25% of patients recruited. Final results on track for H2 2022 to be used to market the technology during full commercial launch.
-
• Recruitment for the LiquiBandFIX8® US clinical trial completed and the Premarket Approval (PMA) ﬁling remains on track for 2022.
-
• Submitted 510(k) for innovative high gelling product with anti-bioﬁlm activity which is on track for a US launch at the end of 2022.
-
• Signed an agreement to acquire AFS Medical GmbH ('AFS'), an Austrian based distributor of minimally invasive surgical devices, strengthening our direct surgical sales footprint and capabilities.
-
• Deal expected to complete in mid-2022 subject to regulatory clearance.
-
• The Group is reviewing activities in the small legacy sales oﬃce in Moscow that has historically contributed approx. 1% of operating proﬁt.
-
1 Constant currency removes the eﬀect of currency movements by re-translating the current year's performance at the previous year's exchange rates.
-
2 Adjusted proﬁt before tax is shown before exceptional items which were £nil (2020: £0.8 million, 2019: £1.1 million), amortisation of acquired intangible assets which was
£3.2 million (2020: £2.3 million, 2019: £1.7 million) and long-term liability expense of £0.4 million (2020: £0.2 million, 2019: credit of £0.3 million) as deﬁned in the Financial Review. Adjusted operating margin is shown before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangible assets.
-
3 Net cash is deﬁned as cash and cash equivalents plus short term investments less bank loans and ﬁnancial liabilities excluding those relating to IFRS16.
-
* For further information on Alternative Performance Measures see page 139.
OVERVIEW
Our Business Model
Our Mission
To develop. To make a real diﬀerence. To add value.
Achieved through Our Value Chain
Routes to market
Flexible routes to market incorporating our direct sales teams, global network of distributors and OEM partners.
For information see Our Supply Chain on page 29
02 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Annual Report & Accounts 2021
Our Strategic Pillars
Delivering for Our Stakeholders
Growth
Exploiting the opportunities arising from having a broad product range sold into large addressable markets via multiple routes to market and across multiple geographies.
Innovation
Strengthening our portfolio by developing or acquiring market-leading, high quality products and investing in people to deliver innovation.
Operational Excellence
Continuously improving our operations to drive out cost and improve margin, focus on what our customers need and value and minimise operational risk.
Culture
Investing in recruiting and developing talent while embedding our Care, Fair, Dare values.
For information see Our Strategy on pages 10 and 11
For information on Our Stakeholders see pages 26 to 29