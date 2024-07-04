Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC - Cheshire, England-based surgical dressings company - Confirms that, following the regulatory approval of its acquisition of Peters Surgical, the transaction has been successfully completed and is now effective. Advanced Medical Solutions previously said in March that it had entered an agreement for the proposed acquisition of Peters Surgical, a leading provider of speciality surgical products. Peters Surgical generated revenue of EUR84.0 million in 2023. At the time, Chief Executive Officer Chris Meredith said: "The group has never been in such a strong position given the quality of our products and breadth of our portfolio...As well as broadening our portfolio, AMS will benefit from the shared capabilities of the two companies, including direct sales channels, distribution networks, and manufacturing locations."

Current stock price: 221.00 pence

12-month change: down 1.8%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News senior reporter

