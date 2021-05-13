Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMD Amends Globalfoundries Wafer Supply Agreement

05/13/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. amended its wafer supply agreement with Globalfoundries Inc., extending capacity commitments and wafer pricing "under the backdrop of the current global supply environment."

A prolonged semiconductor shortage has affected production of cars, appliances and computers.

AMD said the Globalfoundries amendment modifies certain terms applicable to wafer purchases at the 12 nm and 14 nm technology nodes for the period from Wednesday through the end of 2024.

Globalfoundries agreed to a minimum annual capacity allocation to AMD for 2022, 2023 and 2024. The amendment also removes all prior exclusivity commitments and provides AMD with full flexibility to contract with any wafer foundry for all products manufactured at any technology node, AMD said.

AMD currently estimates it will buy about $1.6 billion of wafers for years 2022 to 2024 under the amendment.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-21 1937ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -2.08% 73.09 Delayed Quote.-18.61%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.29% 34021.45 Delayed Quote.11.97%
All news about ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
05:37pAMD Amends Globalfoundries Wafer Supply Agreement
DJ
04:40pADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8..
AQ
04:08pSOCIAL BUZZ : AMC Rallies on Capital Raise; Alibaba, Marathon Digital Slide
MT
06:47aSOCIAL BUZZ : Palantir Edges Lower, While GameStop Shares Rise
MT
05/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Palantir Rallies Post-Earnings, AMC Continues Upward Climb
MT
05/11ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES  : EPYC Processors to Power New Supercomputer for Nationa..
MT
05/11AMD EPYC™ Processors to Power New System for National Supercomputing Ce..
GL
05/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Rise, Most Other Wallstreetbets Reddit Stocks in N..
MT
05/10SOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop, Palantir, Tesla Lead Wallstreetbets Stocks Lower; AMC Ga..
MT
05/10UK Regulator Seeks Comments on Advanced Micro Devices Acquisition of Xilinx
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 678 M - -
Net income 2021 2 364 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88 806 M 88 806 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 101,50 $
Last Close Price 73,09 $
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lisa T. Su President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Devinder Kumar Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John Edward Caldwell Chairman
Mark D. Papermaster CTO, Executive VP-Technology & Engineering
Keivan Keshvari Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-18.61%90 689
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.66%517 775
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.39%342 523
INTEL CORPORATION10.48%216 518
BROADCOM INC.-3.53%172 459
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.62%163 094