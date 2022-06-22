Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMD   US0079031078

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

(AMD)
  Report
04:20 2022-06-22 pm EDT
84.70 USD   +1.09%
04:17pAMD Names Mathew Hein as Chief Strategy Officer
MT
04:06pAMD Appoints Mathew Hein as Chief Strategy Officer
GL
06/21AMD Announces Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series with Optimized Performance and Power Efficiency for Industrial, Machine Vision, IoT and Thin-Client Solutions
GL
AMD Appoints Mathew Hein as Chief Strategy Officer

06/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Mathew Hein is joining the company as chief strategy officer and senior vice president of corporate development, effective June 27, 2022. Hein will be responsible for advancing the company’s strategy across an expanded market for high-performance and adaptive computing solutions and will work closely with the AMD executive team to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth. Hein will report to AMD Chair and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su.

The need for high-performance and adaptive computing products is only increasing, as the world demands more compute to power every aspect of our daily lives,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “Mat is a seasoned strategist with deep industry experience and a proven track record of architecting transformative growth opportunities, including our recent acquisition of Xilinx. He is a strong addition to our executive team as we continue to grow our business and capitalize on the right opportunities to drive a leadership position and greater market share for our portfolio of high-performance and adaptive products.”

Hein brings extensive experience in strategic planning and business development, technology investment banking and capital raising transactions for established and emerging growth companies in the semiconductor, high-performance computing and broader technology markets. He joins AMD from DBO Partners, where he served as lead advisor to AMD on a number of opportunities. Prior to DBO, Hein spent 17 years at Morgan Stanley in a variety of leadership positions, including managing director of the Technology Investment Banking Group and global head of Semiconductor Banking. Hein was named a Top Investment Banker in North America for 2020 by MergerLinks.

Supporting Resources

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: 
Brandi Martina
 AMD Communications 
(512) 705-1720 
brandi.martina@amd.com

Laura Graves 
AMD Investor Relations 
(408) 749-5467 
laura.graves@amd.com 

 


