AMD Presents Latest High-Performance Computing Technologies in 2022 Product Premiere Livestream

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today in its 2022 Product Premiere livestream, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced new products that deliver leadership productivity, content creation, and gaming experiences. During the livestream, AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su highlighted over 30 new AMD products, including:



20 new AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series processors with the most powerful on-chip graphics available for notebook PCs 1 .

. Three new AMD Radeon™ RX 6000S Series GPUs optimized for thin-and-light gaming laptops.

Five new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series GPUs for premium gaming laptops.

The new Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 desktop graphics cards for incredible 1080p gaming.

Updated AMD smart technologies designed to boost performance and extend battery life on AMD Advantage™ laptops.

The forthcoming AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ application featuring the new AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) driver-based spatial upscaling technology.

AMD expects over 200 new premium AMD-powered laptops for consumers, gamers and professionals to be available from leading PC providers in 2022, including over 20 new AMD Advantage laptops designed to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences on the go.



The livestream also introduced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor, the industry’s first consumer PC processor to feature 3D-stacked chiplets to deliver a significant increase in gaming performance. Dr. Su also shared a preview of AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processor planned to launch in the second half of 2022 based on the next-generation 5nm “Zen 4” CPU core and the new Socket AM5 platform, which features an LGA socket and includes support for PCI-Express® 5.0 and DDR5 memory.



“We are excited to start the year launching more than 30 new processors that push the envelope in high-performance computing for every segment of the PC market,” said Dr. Su. “Our newest Ryzen and Radeon processors significantly expand our leadership product offerings, bringing more performance, new features and differentiated experiences to gamers, creators and professionals. 2022 looks to be another exceptionally strong year for the PC industry and for AMD.”

AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors

Reinforcing its commitment to leadership in the notebook space, AMD announced the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, built on the highly efficient 6nm “Zen 3+” core architecture, and including AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture-based integrated graphics to provide the fastest Ryzen mobile processor experience ever.2

Included in the new family of AMD Ryzen processors are the AMD Ryzen 6000 U-Series processors, optimized to provide the perfect blend of performance and efficiency in thin and light notebooks, and the Ryzen 6000 H-Series processors, the solution for gaming and creator laptops.

With the Ryzen 6000 Series processors, AMD is ushering in an all-new connected laptop platform, including Wi-Fi™ 6E, Bluetooth® 5.2 with LE audio, PCI® Gen 4, and LPDDR5 memory.

The world’s leading notebook OEMs, including ASUS, HP and Lenovo, will bring systems powered by AMD processors to market starting in February 2022, with 200 systems expected to launch by the end of this year.



AMD Radeon Graphics Updates

Building on a momentous year in gaming for AMD, the company announced the latest updates across the AMD Radeon mobile and desktop product families.

The expanded AMD Radeon RX 6000M mobile graphics lineup delivers epic gaming performance for next-gen premium laptops.

The new AMD Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics lineup is optimized to bring power-efficient, high-performance gaming to incredibly thin-and-light gaming laptops.

For desktop PCs, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards are designed to make incredible 1080p gaming experiences for popular AAA and esports titles accessible to more gamers.



AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Application

The forthcoming version of the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition application offers several new and enhanced capabilities, including AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new driver-based upscaling technology that unleashes increased levels of performance with high-quality visuals in thousands of games.

AMD Advantage Framework and AMD Smart Technologies

AMD Advantage laptops are designed to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences, providing new levels of performance and responsiveness. AMD introduced a number of updates to the AMD smart technologies portfolio to bring faster gaming performance and longer battery life to AMD Advantage laptops, including AMD SmartShift Max technology, AMD SmartShift Eco technology and AMD Smart Access Graphics technology. The AMD Advantage framework will continue to expand in 2022 with new AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics solutions and more than 20 new laptop designs.

AMD Ryzen Desktop Momentum Updates

Showcasing the progress made within the desktop space, AMD revealed its 2022 enthusiast desktop roadmap.

The new Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor, featuring AMD 3D V-Cache technology, provides the world’s fastest gaming experience and will be available for AMD’s Socket AM4 this spring. 3

AMD also provided the first look at the Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors, the next-gen “Zen 4” core based processors built on 5nm process node and new Socket AM5, which will deliver unparalleled processor leadership beginning in the second half of 2022.

1 Based on testing by AMD as of 12/14/2021. Integrated graphics performance leadership represented by 3DMark Time Spy vs. last generation Ryzen™ 7 5800U processor and Core i7-1165G7mobile processor. Performance may vary. RMB-6

2 Based on testing by AMD as of 12/14/2021. CPU performance evaluated with a geomean of 9 multi-threaded content creation and CPU tests. GPU performance evaluated with 3DMark® Time Spy. System configuration for Ryzen™ 7 5800U CPU/GPU performance: HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 configured with 2x8GB DDR4-3200 (22-22-22), Windows® 11 22000.282, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, 15W nominal processor TDP, GPU driver 27.20.21026, BIOS T83. System configuration for Ryzen™ 7 6800U CPU/GPU performance: AMD reference motherboard configured with 4x4GB LPDDR5-6400 (19-15-17), Windows 11 22000.282, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, 28W nominal processor TDP, GPU driver 30.0, BIOS TRM0081D. RMB-13

3 Based on testing by AMD as of 12/14/2021. Performance evaluated with Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Gears 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and CS:GO. All games test at 1920x1080p resolution with the HIGH in-game quality preset (or equivalent). System configuration: Ryzen 7 5800X3D and AMD Reference Motherboard with 2x8GB DDR4-3600. Core i9-12900K and ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard with BIOS 0702 and 2x16GB DDR5-5200. Both systems configured with GeForce RTX 3080 on driver 472.12, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB, NZXT Kraken X62, Windows 11 28000.282. -- R5K-107